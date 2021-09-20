IET London: Savoy Place, Your tech-friendly venue solution

Whether in-person, hybrid or virtual, the digital aptitude for hosting events with IET London: Savoy Place is second to none.

From cinematic capabilities in the lecture theatres, to special sound and lighting effects, Savoy Place is a pioneering event venue with a technologically advanced in-house AV team. Offering the unique services of IET.tv, the venue’s own video and webcasting team has an independent broadcasting channel, aiding both live and post-event uploads to the highest standards. Hybrid events require top quality AV and video production so that virtual participants are provided a similar experience to in-person delegates. Knowing every inch of the venue like the back of their hand, the experienced team know every angle and hidden trick to ensure the lighting, sound and delivery of video is of unbeaten quality.

To ensure the success of hybrid events, Savoy Place’s AV team has been integrating popular online meeting platforms into its own AV system, so online and live audiences can interact simultaneously with presenters and speakers, optimising engagement and helping delegates feel fully immersed in an event. The seamless integration of platforms keeps online events looking professional, building credibility for an organiser and the hosting organisation. For event planners with delegates across the country, it can be useful to have two venues that can link up and seamlessly talk to each other. Through IET Venues, delegates based at Savoy Place in London can be linked to IET Birmingham: Austin Court in the Midlands, allowing reduced capacities at each venue and negating the need to travel as far for an event.

Savoy Place’s digital capabilities allow visual consistency throughout the venue, or individualised branding in each event space through easily adaptable LCD screens, projection screens and LED walls, sustainably reducing the need for printed materials as well as offering a professional backdrop for both live and virtual events.

Advertisement

Recent investment in the Riverside Room has included the implementation of new video walls (3.5x2m) and 98-inch screens to ensure that everybody in the room has full visibility, regardless of room layout. PTZ cameras allow speakers to be filmed from any challenging angle, with the picture relayed around the room. The largest flat-floor space in the venue, the Riverside Room is well ventilated and perfectly placed with outside balconies overlooking the Thames. In addition, the space can be hired in conjunction with the roof terrace, offering an outdoor networking area with panoramic views of London’s skyline.

The venue’s Wi-Fi options come in different packages with internet speeds up to 100mbps (or 500mbps in specific circumstances), and additional dedicated Wi-Fi which clients can name and password-protect exclusively for delegates. To facilitate online meetings and hybrid packages, the structure of the networks has been renovated. Levels of priority and dedicated bandwidth have been set specifically to secure connections and ensure reliability, so the reputation of clients is not at risk by technology failing them.

For more information about utilising the technology at Savoy Place for your next event, contact the team on +44 (0)20 3797 4809 or follow us on social media at @IETvenues.

Telephone: +44 (0)20 7344 5479 | Email: savoyplace@ietvenues.co.uk

SPONSORED CONTENT