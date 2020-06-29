IELA releases ON-SITE COVID-19 PROTOCOL

Step-by-step practical guide and safety recommendations available from IELA for the exhibition logistics industry in the NEW NOW: IELA presents its COVID-19 Protocol on June 26th, 2020.

Spearheaded by the IELA Standards & Customs Working Group, these guidelines have been drawn up as a practical tool for all parties involved in on-site work specifically in the exhibitions industry. Now available online in the IELA Member Zone and on the Organiser & Exhibitor Portals on www.iela.org.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the entire world, safety of each and every individual is of the highest priority”. These are the words of IELA Chairman Vicki Bedi to sum up the next phase we are all facing as economic activity restarts in several regions of the world.

IELA has displayed leadership abilities and commitment to excellence in its role as a very responsible pillar of the events industry. Due to the current pandemic, efforts have now been heightened to give support to its members and all individuals working in the entire exhibition industry which is entering slowly but surely into the next opening phase. As a practical tool, IELA presents the IELA ON-SITE COVID-19 Protocol which recommends the measures and behaviour to adopt in an on-site work situation specific to the exhibition logistics environment.

IELA accompanies its members in their everyday work, now under adapted circumstances. Keeping in mind the safety of logistics teams and all those present on show sites, this document highlights various aspects to be addressed from basic hygiene matters to more complicated delivery situations, where close collaboration and interaction is unavoidable amongst on-site workers, but where social distancing now has to be ranked as the top priority.

Advertisement

By applying this protocol, IELA Members will be positioned ready, even before the actual opening of events, making sure that the exhibits and stand material arrive safely and punctually at show sites & booths, way before the ribbons are cut. It is therefore imperative that working teams follow these guidelines to ensure the success and safety of events.

This protocol covers a wide spectrum of daily working functions and results from the hard work put in by IELA’s Standards & Customs Working Group (S&C WG).

David Palomo, Chairman of the IELA S&C WG, comments “Since the Covid-19 pandemic made its appearance, the Standards & Customs Working Group identified the need to make a difference and began work on this protocol. It has been a challenge for all collaborators in the group. Great professionalism, collaboration and hard work, together with strong support from the BOM, have enabled us to create this essential guide which equips us to face both the universal problem now as well as be forewarned and informed of future difficult situations at all times.”

The IELA Covid19 Protocol once again demonstrates IELA’s commitment to achieving the highest standards in its domain within the events industry.

Stay safe and continue bringing success to all events.