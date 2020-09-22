IEG acquisition of Dubai Muscle Show and Dubai Active demonstrates confidence in live events sector

Italian Exhibitions Group S.p.A. (IEG) has announced its acquisition of HBG Events FZ LLC (HBG), an exhibition organiser based in the UAE – see full release below.

HBG was advised by Collingwood Advisory, specialists in corporate finance and value creation for independent media and information businesses.

Collingwood Founder and CEO, Piers Bearne, said: “It’s been a tough year for the exhibitions industry, and we’ve greatly appreciated working on a deal that underlines our community’s belief in the future of live events. IEG have shown great vision in investing internationally despite the challenges to mass gatherings. This deal is a testament to the work that HBG have done to build brand and audience engagement in the fast-growing Middle Eastern fitness sector. We are very proud to have been involved in this transaction.”

Bearne continued, “It’s worth noting that this acquisition was initiated pre-Covid and reflects the ongoing growth of the Dubai Muscle Show and Dubai Active, which have proved more than resilient to external conditions.”