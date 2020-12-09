Identity, the only events agency to rank in the UK’s Sunday Times Fast Track 100

Identity, the human experience agency, has secured 25th place in the UK’s top 100 private companies league table.

The only events agency to secure a ranking, Identity jumped 65 places since last year to land the 25th spot in the prestigious Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 list. The agency, with it’s HQ in Sussex, reported sales hitting £20.4 million.

Published this weekend [December 6], the 24th annual Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales.

Identity’s MD, Michael Gietzen, 35, said: “We were thrilled to have been ranked in the Top 100 last year. Now to have climbed a further 65 places to make the top 25 is an incredible achievement, made all the more amazing in light of the pandemic. The live events sector was effectively shut down last March and this required us to pivot at speed to continue to deliver events virtually for clients. We did and it worked!”

The team of nearly 100, based in East Sussex, reported 125% growth last year, forecasting a further 63% growth this year, with a three-year annual sales growth of 83 percent.

Identity has delivered exceptional virtual events in 2020. From global outreach campaigns for the RAF and Royal Navy, to on-line festivals and conferences as well as securing new clients such as Panasonic and Unilever.

Michael Gietzen continued “This achievement is down to two things – the amazing team at Identity that has worked tirelessly and ingeniously during these strange times. And secondly, our clients who all share our progressive approach to virtual events and ultimately trusted us wholeheartedly to deliver.”

Identity now ranks among other well-known British names such as BrewDog and Gymshark. Other brands such as Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and Fever Tree all featured in previous Fast Track 100 lists – and are regarded as star alumni of the league table.

Identity’s HQ has in excess of 30,000 square feet of production space. It has two further offices in Abu Dhabi and Shanghia. It was honoured to receive a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade early this year and is known as the UKs most ambitions events agency.