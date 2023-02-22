Top of Article

Thursday 16th February 2023 saw the return of the Event Production Awards. Identilam was lucky enough to be finalists for two awards – Best Security Provider and Save of the Season and supported by sister company ID&C. Our entry was for our efforts during the #Queen’sPlatinumJubilee celebrations as well as The #Queen’sFuneral. It’s fair to say these were monumental events and pulled off by a modestly sized team. Events that not only challenged us as a team, but events that will go down in history and so immensely proud to have been a part of.

We are so proud of our entire identilam family and the support from sister company ID&C and thrilled to share that we won Best Security Provider on the night! It’s a huge testament to the team who worked relentlessly round the clock to complete these huge projects. It’s been an absolute honour to work on such important, historic events, and to now be recognised by peers and friends in the industry is the icing on the cake.

Needless to say, #security was paramount during these events. We produced #onsitebadges, worked with dozens of data lists from a whole host of #stakeholders, and created completely #bespokesoftware. We worked with the media, security outlets, the police and many more.

It wasn’t always easy. It pushed our limits, created challenges, and our teams worked tirelessly pre, during and post events to ensure we delivered.

To be a part of events that both celebrated and mourned our Queen, we saw first-hand the outpouring of love towards truly remarkable woman. Our Queen worked tirelessly to unite a nation – often a very difficult task. But throughout the course of these events, our shared admiration, loss, and love united us all. Our entire time at both the Jubilee and Funeral were incredibly humbling experiences and a privilege to be part of. The days were long but filled with emotion – and it’s something we will never forget.

Speaking about the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, David Greave, Programme Director at Arcadis said:

‘Identilam were best placed to support this event and this proved invaluable with their knowledge of the stakeholder groups of the event days, including the world media, St John Ambulance, Met Police, BBC, Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and all supporting organisers… Throughout our engagement, we received great support, particularly with this event that was quite unique and extremely different to the Jubilee requirements from 2012, it was a significant challenge to which the team delivered, with a ‘can do’ attitude, smiles and many cakes within their cabins!

We are a small but mighty team. We know events, and we do them well. We are so proud of being part of these events, and they have proven that you can challenge ID&C and identilam with anything and we deliver with excellence, with pride and with smiles on our faces.

The award has given us the confirmation that we really are the best at what we do. You can get #accreditation & #software from so many suppliers, but you will not get US. Call us biased, but now we have a shiny award to prove it.