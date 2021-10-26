ICE to represent corporate organisers at COP ‘26

ICE (in-house Corporate Events) will join representatives from the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), JMIC (Joint Industry Meetings Council) and the Scottish Event Campus at a special meeting, taking place at COP 26, aimed at establishing a sustainability framework for the events industry.

ICE will be representing the voice of the corporate event organiser at the meeting, with founder and CEO Anita Howard, being joined by Stephanie DuBois, Operations Director, SAP, as well as five other representatives from the organisations’ community.

The aim of the meeting is to set in place a framework for the events industry to better measure, manage and set goals for more sustainable events; its inclusion as part of the official COP 26 programme adding weight to its importance. The inclusion of the session also underlines the crucial role the events industry can play in supporting the UNFCCC’s commitments around climate change.

“We’re delighted to have been asked to represent the corporate market, and our community have really risen to the challenge to make themselves available for the meeting,” commented Anita Howard, ICE. “For us, the voice of businesses and brands really needs to be heard and we’re really pleased to have Stephanie (DuBois) on stage at this session, with our other colleagues in the corporate world supporting.”

“There are so many good initiatives taking place across the industry right now, but we’re really calling on everyone to support what we’re doing at COP ’26,” concluded Anita. “We’re working directly with the UNFCCC, we have great representation across the industry and we have a real chance to make a difference and fly a positive flag for our industry. This could be a real game changer.”

The meeting itself will be taking place at COP ’26 at the Scottish Event Campus, on 10 November 2021. To virtually attend the meeting, register here https://ice-hub.biz/sustainability/unfcc-jmic/; ICE is also encouraging #eventproffs to share their little sustainable ideas here to help change the CO2 emissions from events.