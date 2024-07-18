ICC Wales welcomes Martyn’s Law inclusion in the King’s Speech as legislation is now committed to UK law

Martyn’s Law has been included in the King’s Speech, 17th July, committing the UK Government to passing it into law.

“Martyn’s Law” is named after Martyn Hett, a victim of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, and is part of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, aimed at preventing future tragedies. His mother, Figen Murray, has been a vocal campaigner for the law and has pushed the Government to adopt it.

ICC Wales, a major venue in South Wales, published its Protect Duty Report in early 2022, and have been major advocates for the legislation ever since, chairing taskforce groups and presenting case studies.

The new legislation mandates enhanced security protocols across public venues to keep the British public safe from terrorism. Danielle Bounds, Sales Director of ICC Wales and a leading figure in the Martyn’s Law taskforce, welcomed the announcement. “Figen Murray has worked tirelessly to get the bill through. As recently as the day before former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the UK election, she had completed a 200-mile walk to Downing Street from Manchester as part of a campaign for the law.”

Bounds commented on the importance of the law for the events industry, noting, “It’s only right that Martyn’s Law is now introduced. We have done extensive work around the bill to prepare. Ensuring the safety of attendees is paramount, and this legislation provides a structured approach to achieving that. We are standing ready to welcome the new legislation.”

Martyn Hett was one of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, an attack that left a lasting impact on the nation. The incident highlighted the need for improved security measures at public events, leading to the development of Martyn’s Law. The legislation introduces a tiered system, where venues are classified based on their capacity and the nature of the events they host. Higher-risk venues will be required to implement more stringent security measures, including regular risk assessments, staff training, and the establishment of clear evacuation procedures.