ICC Wales selected to host the Conservative Party Spring Conference in 2021

Conservative Party Co-Chairman, Amanda Milling MP, has today announced the Conservative Party will host its Spring Conference at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport in 2021.

It is estimated it will be worth £20 million to the South Wales economy. The Spring Conference will be taking place alongside the Welsh Party Conference with up to 8,000 people expected to be in attendance.

The Conservative Spring Conference provides an excellent opportunity for members, organisations and the press to engage with the Party and hear about new ideas and policies. The Spring Conference will see a series of key speeches and a selection of fringe events held at Celtic Manor in Newport.

ICC Wales Chief Executive Ian Edwards said: “We are delighted to be chosen as the host venue for the Conservative Party Spring Conference in 2021. ICC Wales was conceived and built to transform Wales as a destination for holding business events, and staging this prestigious conference will be another fantastic demonstration of what this venue is capable of.

“We look forward to working with the Conservative Party to deliver an outstanding event in 2021. The economic impact for the whole of South Wales is going to be very positive and this will be a tremendous boost to our events industry as we look to recover from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Amanda Milling MP, Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “I’m delighted to announce that we’ll be coming to Newport for the Conservative Party Spring Conference next year.

“Spring Conference will bring together Conservative supporters from across the country in a key election year for Wales.

“The Conservatives have delivered for the people of Wales by cutting taxes for over 1.4 million people and putting more police officers on the streets. Next year’s election provides people in Wales the chance to vote for change in the Welsh Parliament by voting for the Conservatives.

“Newport and the whole of Wales play key parts in our plan to level up across the whole United Kingdom and coming to the area reinforces our commitment to the task.”