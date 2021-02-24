ICC Wales launches exciting series of motivational masterclasses

ICC Wales has launched a series of exciting online masterclasses designed to provide lifestyle and career motivation as well as a platform for attendees to connect with friends, colleagues and communities during these challenging times.

Running from 26th February to the end of April, ICC Wales Live will feature live-streamed masterclasses which are free to attend and open to all. The convention centre has teamed up with a number of expert speakers, from an endurance athlete to a professional home organiser, who will deliver masterclasses on a diverse range of topics to help attendees unlock their own inner brilliance, both professionally and personally. Each inspirational masterclass will be one-hour long and include an introduction from ICC Wales and a question-and-answer session at the end.

Jill Manley, Commercial Director at ICC Wales, said: “The past year has been extremely challenging for our industry so, while we remain unable to meet in person and stage face-to-face events, we wanted to create something that would be fun and enjoyable, as well as providing attendees with helpful tools and strategies they can take forward into their careers and lives. We’re thrilled to be working with some truly inspirational speakers and we hope that everyone enjoys the opportunity to reconnect with friends and colleagues while learning something new.”

Kicking off the series on 26th February will be life coach Ken Kelling, who will lead a session titled ‘From Invisible to Influencer’. In this insightful session, Ken will lead attendees on a journey to help them grow their personal career profiles and make them as unforgettable as the events they organise. Ken’s session will feature actionable strategies that attendees can use in their careers and lives, whether that is speaking up in meetings or launching a new business. If you have ever wondered what you could achieve if you had the courage to put yourself “out there” more, this is the session for you.

On 18th March, join professional home organiser Vicky Silverthorn for her Q&A style masterclass called ‘Clear Thinking: How to declutter your home and organise your life.’ As a household organiser to the stars and a regular contributor to Ideal Home magazine and TV shows including This Morning, Vicky knows a thing or two about streamlining your home so that the rest of your life follows, which is particularly important now that many of us are working from home. In her masterclass, Vicky will share the tricks of the trade to help you be more zen in your home and your life.

In a fascinating session on 26th March, endurance athlete and TV presenter Lowri Morgan will share her expertise on ‘How to apply the resilience of a long-distance runner to go the extra mile in your career’. Lowri will reveal the motivational techniques that keep her goingand explain how the single-mindedness, focus and determination she summons up for long distance running can be applied to reach your own milestones in business or to realise personal goals. Get ready to leave this session believing that anything is possible and prepared to set the bar high for your next challenge.

More masterclasses will be announced shortly as dates and times are finalised. To find out more and to register to take part, visit https://www.iccwales.com/live-masterclasses/