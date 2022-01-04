ICC Wales appoints Amy Phillips as new sales manager

International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) has announced the appointment of Amy Phillips – the second sales manager to be recruited at the conference venue in the past two months. Building on the strong sales momentum since reopening, Amy’s role will be to develop sales with the corporate market, agencies and international associations, for the South Wales venue.

Amy Phillips joins the team from Visit West, where she was head of business events, managing the Meet Bristol & Bath Convention Bureau. Before this, Amy was senior event manager at Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel in London.

Amy says: “I’m passionate about the events industry and having grown up in South Wales, it’s great to be promoting the fabulous hospitality, food, and landscapes of Wales that make it a dream destination for an event planner. Together with my fantastic colleagues at ICC Wales, I’m excited to be promoting this state-of-the-art venue and beautiful part of the world to an international audience.”

Danielle Bounds, sales director, ICC Wales, comments: “Amy has a huge amount of valuable experience in the meetings and events sector, and we know that with her expertise, we can build on the work we’ve done since reopening and welcome many more events, both from the UK and internationally, to ICC Wales.”

The venue’s 4,000 sqm main hall recently staged its biggest exhibition to date for the annual conference of the Independent Schools Bursars’ Association in November. Over the autumn months, ICC Wales received 222 new enquiries worth a potential £18.5million. It also confirmed 53 events, worth £2.1m.

The 5,000-capacity ICC Wales is located within the grounds of the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, South Wales. The new venue launched in September 2019 and pandemic restrictions forced it to close its doors for 17 months before reopening in May 2021.