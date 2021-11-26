IBTM World smashes meeting results for 2021

IBTM World has announced the results of its bespoke appointment matching process, achieving the same average number of appointments per Hosted Buyer and exhibitor as in 2019. IBTM World 2021 is taking place from 30 November to 2 December at Fira Barcelona.

Furthermore, latest figures show that over 42% of Hosted Buyers so far confirmed are new to the IBTM portfolio, giving exhibitors more opportunities to do business with completely new contacts, and 95% of them will attend IBTM World for the whole three-day duration.

Commenting on the news, David Thompson, Exhibition Director, said: “To have achieved such strong results this year is testament to the hard work and tenacity of our brilliant team, as well as the strong desire of buyers and exhibitors to get back to doing business face-to-face. We’re very much looking forward to being on the show floor in Barcelona feeling the buzz of business meetings and networking taking place again.”

So far, buyers representing 72 countries have been confirmed, with delegates from globally renowned businesses including: Helmsbriscoe, HPN Global – World, First Incentive Travel, GPM, Oriflame Cosmetics, Saudi Aramco, Citigroup Inc., BBVA France, Ansell Healthcare Europe, SAUDI Telecom Company, Ebs, Pfizer, Abbott, Novartis, OP’COM, Donnelly Spire Ltd., Ferronordic, Michelin, General Motors, European Union of Medicine in Assurance and Social Security, China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, Centers for Disease Control, and the European Society of Cardiology. Of the total, 70% are agencies, 20% are corporate and 10% are association buyers.

Advertisement

Exhibitors confirmed for this year include CVBs of France, Monaco, South Africa, Australia, Germany, Estonia, Valencia, and Istanbul; hotel brands Hilton and Hyatt; DMCs from the United States and Algeria; Manchester City Football Club; Romanian tourist attraction, Salina Turda salt cave; Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Melia Hotels & Resorts; Conference Compass; and Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority, among many others.

In addition to quality business meetings, attendees will benefit from the event’s highly targeted programme of education, designed to provide tangible learnings and innovative solutions for attendees in a post-pandemic world, under the theme of ‘New Business, New Tech, New World’. There will be a schedule of sessions around four topical themes: trends and technology; gamification and engagement; the future of event planning (to include discussions around sustainability, safety and security and government support); and career and personal development, and will be delivered by expert speakers from the United Nations Climate Change, LinkedIn, CrowdComms, VisitScotland, BBC Creative, and more.

Kicking off the programme, Alba del Villa Olano, an expert in digital transformation and a serial entrepreneur, will deliver a keynote encouraging attendees to take the fear out of digitalisation and how to use this as a tool to grow the reach and impact of their events. On day two, Gian Power, Founder and CEO of TLC Lions, will inspire attendees to use the power of storytelling to grow their business. On day three, Dr Darren Coleman, a brand strategy and experience specialist, will outline how event organisers can win through the power of experiences.

The programme also includes specially curated education streams for association and corporate buyers, as well as sessions as part of IBTM Accelerate, which offers an interactive experience to all visitors showcasing solutions, applications and technologies on specific meetings and events industry challenges.

In addition, IBTM’s Elite Corporate Programme will explore key insights specifically focused on the needs of corporate Hosted Buyers. Themes include: the future of the meetings experience, re-starting events and evaluating their success, and peer-to-peer learning and insights. This tailored programme of sessions will take place on day two and is supported by American Express Meetings & Events.

IBTM World Barcelona has been granted preferred provider status from the Events Industry Council (EIC) for its Knowledge Programme. This allows delegates to gain Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) points for each education session attended.

All attendees must demonstrate proof of COVID-19 status to enter the event in the form of a text, email or pass to verify either proof of completion of a full course of vaccination (completed at least two weeks prior to arrival); or proof of a negative Rapid Antigen Test or negative PCR result taken within 72 hours of arrival; or proof of natural immunity shown by a positive PCR test result for COVID-19, lasting for 180 days from the date of the positive test and following completion of the self-isolation period. Physical rapid antigen test strips are not considered a valid proof of status. Overseas visitors can show their proof of vaccination card from their country of origin.

Inside the venue, attendees are required to wear masks. As an added layer of security, Hosted Buyers will benefit from complimentary medical insurance and all visitors will be able to purchase PCR testing at the venue should they need to.