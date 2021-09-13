IBTM World Barcelona reveals first details of in-person event

IBTM has revealed the first details for its flagship event, IBTM World Barcelona, due to take place in-person this year at Fira, Barcelona from 30 November to 2 December 2021.

Under the theme of ‘New Business, New Tech, New World’, IBTM World Barcelona will focus on quality one-to-one business meetings, inspiring educational content and rewarding networking opportunities to help attendees re-connect and thrive in the next chapter in meetings and events.

Visitor registration is now open for the event, which will bring together some of the world’s leading international Hosted Buyers and quality suppliers and destinations.

Association buyers who have confirmed their attendance include the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI), European Union of Medicine in Assurance and Social Security, China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Corporation buyers will attend from Engie, Oriflame Cosmetics, Knauf, Citigroup Inc., BBVA France and Saudi Aramco. Agency buyers include HelmBriscoe and HPN Global – World, and First Incentive Travel.

Advertisement

Global suppliers and destinations attending include Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Melia Hotels & Resorts, Conference Compass, Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority, Munich Convention Bureau, Latvia Tourism and Flanders Meeting and Convention Centre.

IBTM World’s Knowledge programme will this year explore four topical themes: Trends and technology; gamification and engagement; the future of event planning (to include discussions around sustainability, safety and security and government support); and career and personal development. There will be separate buyer-led Association and Elite Corporate Programmes. Further details will be released in due course.

David Thompson, Event Director, said: “We’ve had an incredibly positive response to IBTM World so far, which shows there is a huge appetite from the industry to return to in-person meetings and events. We have received an exceptionally strong response from exhibitors, many of whom are returning with larger stands than before or additional sharers. We have a fantastic event planned and cannot express just how excited we are to seeing the community come back together for the first time in two years!”

RX (the organisers of IBTM World) has worked with industry peers to create a safe working standard called “All Secure” for holding events in a COVID-impacted world, and IBTM is working closely with the local authorities and the Fira Barcelona to implement all necessary precautions. Further information to follow.