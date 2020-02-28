IBTM Asia Pacific cancels 2020 show over coronavirus concerns

IBTM, part of Reed Travel Exhibitions, has postponed its 2020 IBTM Asia Pacific trade show due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Originally scheduled for 6th-8th April 2020 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, the show will now take place from 13th-14th April 2021.

A spokesperson said: “The decision [to postpone] has been made following the latest advice from our partners regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), and as a result of in-depth discussions with our customers from the region and globally, whose welfare is our number one priority.

“This has been a difficult decision to make, and we are extremely grateful for your understanding and for the strong support we have had since announcing the launch of this event to our portfolio. Our team and our partners in Singapore have worked incredibly hard on the event and while it is disappointing that it is postponed, it is imperative that we prioritise the health and safety of our customers, partners and team.

Advertisement

“We are committed to Singapore as a host city and look forward to returning to the region very soon to meet with as many customers and partners as possible.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be creating ways of keeping our IBTM community connected together, hoping to support and collaborate with you to keep the world moving during this difficult period.”

Reed Travel Exhibitions announced the launch of IBTM Asia Pacific last June with the 2020 edition set to be its inaugural show.

This cancellation follows that of the Mobile World Congress which was cancelled earlier this month over similar concerns.

To stay up-to-date with the event industry, sign up to the Event Industry News newsletter.