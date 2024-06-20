Ian Webb Joins EventMobi as Sales Director to Spearhead UK Growth

EventMobi, a leading event management platform, has announced the appointment of Ian Webb as Director of Sales. In this role, Webb will lead the company’s continued expansion in the UK market.

Bringing over 18 years of experience in the event technology space, and a deep understanding of organizer challenges and needs, Webb is well-positioned to drive EventMobi’s growth across the UK. Webb was previously part of the leadership team at event tech company Eventsforce and has more recently worked with other tech companies in the sector, including Totem and SocialPoint. Webb has also worked with hundreds of event organizations globally, such as The Haymarket Media Group, Informa, and international associations like The Institute of Physics and Royal Society of Chemistry.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ian to the EventMobi team,” said CEO Bob Vaez. “His depth of experience in the event tech space, along with his proven track record of really understanding the changing event tech landscape, will be invaluable as we expand our market presence in the UK.”

Webb’s strategic focus will be on addressing key challenges for event professionals, which have shaped EventMobi’s product roadmap. These challenges include the need for leaner event teams, increasing event ROI, and boosting engagement at and in between events. His role will drive the company’s growth in the UK market.

“EventMobi has built an incredibly robust platform that solves real pain points for event planners and marketers,” said Webb. “I look forward to leading the charge as we bring our savvy team of strategists, and innovative solutions to the rescue of many event organizers across the UK.”

EventMobi’s event platform empowers event professionals to create interactive attendee experiences, drive engagement, and gather data-driven insights. The company’s global reach is a testament to the value it brings to leading brands and events worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, global associations, and world-class conferences and trade shows.