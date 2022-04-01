IAEE Women’s Leadership Forum held in National Harbor, MD with great success

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events® (IAEE) hosted 184 attendees at its signature Women’s Leadership Forum held 23-24 March 2022 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The two-day event featured sessions tailored to meet the needs of women at all stages of their career.

“The Women’s Leadership Forum is a day of focused re-energization that I always look forward to,” said IAEE Women’s Leadership Committee Chairperson Shauna Peters, CEM, Vice President and Marketing Strategist for mdg, A Freeman Company. “This year’s focus on clarity of purpose and taking ownership of the role we play in our own success delivered a palpable energy among participants and an amazing synergy from our speakers. I am grateful to IAEE and the Women’s Leadership Committee for their time and thoughtful intention in developing this program.”

“The energy, enthusiasm and engagement among the attendees at this year’s program was exciting to experience,” added IAEE Executive Vice President & COO Cathy Breden, CMP, CAE, CEM. “This program provides attendees with a broad range of impactful information that can be applied immediately to their career, regardless of where they may be in their career path.”

Sessions presented at this year’s Women’s Leadership Forum included the following along with “Afterthought” roundtable discussions on each subject:

From Frustrated to Focused: Mindset Strategies for Career and Business Growth

Presented by Debbie Peterson | President and Keynote Speaker | Getting to Clarity, LLC

Navigating Behaviors & Emotions in Uncertain Times: Tips and Tools for Improving Interactions and Emotional Wellbeing

Presented by Claudia St John, SPHR, SHRM-SCP | Founder and President | Affinity HR Group, Inc.

Come Alive: The Power of Purpose and Reinvention

Presented by Yvette R. Simpson, Esq., MBA | Founder and CEO | Yvette Simpson, LLC | Executive Strategist, Consultant and Media Contributor

Ignite Your Shift: Overcoming the Discomfort of Change

Presented by Anne Bonney | Speaker, Author and Podcaster | Different Shoe Enterprises, LLC

Click here for complete details about the presentations and here for more information about the speakers. Attendees posted these comments on social media during and after the event:

“An action-packed day on the schedule for #IAEE_WLF! So many bright and smiling faces in the room today! I’m thankful for Map Your Show for allowing me to be here and for our continued partnership with International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) to play a part in making this event possible!” – Abby Ingraham, Regional Vice President, Map Your Show

“What a great lineup [of speakers], and the way you complimented each other and wove other pieces of earlier presentations into your own was fantastic. My cup is filled today after listening to the four of you yesterday!” – Mary Becton, CMP, Business Event Strategist, Association Conference Specialist, Passionately Loyal Consultant

Each year, the Women’s Leadership Forum also includes a social giving activity in which the women of IAEE come together to give back to the event’s local community. This year’s activity raised nearly $2,600 for The SOFEI Group (Starting Over for Economic Independence), which empowers women of the Washington region to emerge from economic instability through education, training and development.