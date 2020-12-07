IAEE Scholarship Winners featured on Trade Show University Podcast

TRADE SHOW UNIVERSITY Podcast for Virtual and Live Events to feature series of interviews with IAEE Helen Brett Scholarship recipients; Future Leader Profiles launching December 7-18, 2020

Trade Show University Podcast for Virtual and Live Events is launching a special series of episodes running from Monday December 7 through December 16 on the Future Leaders of the Event and Exhibition industry. Each episode will feature a recipient of the Helen Brett Scholarship which is sponsored by the IAEE.

Trade Show University host Jim Cermak was excited to help give these recipients a voice and share their enthusiasm on the industry they will be joining. He shares, “Their excitement is so refreshing and their perspectives are fresh and needed. I am really encouraged for the future of the industry!”

To listen to this series of podcast episodes, go to www.TradeShowU.biz or search for Trade Show University on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon, Stitcher, Spotify and other major podcast outlets.

The Trade Show University Podcast, a Virtual Events Institute partner, is developed and hosted by Jim Cermak. Jim has over 30 years in Marketing, Consulting and Training, and has planned, worked and attended hundreds of trade shows. The podcast is focused on helping companies get better results from every trade show and virtual event. Podcast episodes feature tips, advice, and wisdom from some of the top names in the business.