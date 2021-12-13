IAEE MENA Forum brings industry professionals together in UAE

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events® (IAEE) has announced it will hold the IAEE MENA Forum on 13-16 March 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The IAEE MENA Forum will offer exhibition and event professionals education sessions including women’s leadership and young professional programming, and Arabic Certified in Exhibition Management® (CEM) Learning Program classes.

The forum will feature two days of networking via diverse activities and workshops highlighting important industry topics. Industry professionals will explore the latest trends in exhibitions and events through education sessions focusing on leadership, strategy, design, marketing, management and technology.

“We are pleased to present this outstanding program that has been developed with our valued partner 1st Arabia in Abu Dhabi,” said IAEE President and CEO David DuBois, CMP, CAE, FASAE, CTA. “We experienced delays in our original schedule due to COVID and subsequent economic conditions, but attendees will find the IAEE MENA Forum worth the wait.”

“This is an important region for the industry and we look forward to hosting the IAEE MENA Forum next year, which will bring buyers and sellers together for a very meaningful event,” noted IAEE MENA Chapter Chairperson Bilal Al-Barmawi, CEM, CEO and Managing Director of 1st Arabia.

Advertisement

“Abu Dhabi has established itself as a vibrant and dynamic global hub for business events and the emirate continues to cement its position as a destination of choice within the region and beyond. We have cutting-edge technology, a state-of-the-art conference and exhibition centre, and outstanding hotels of all categories,” added Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau Mubarak Al Shamsi.

Complete details and registration will be available on the IAEE MENA Forum website in January 2022.