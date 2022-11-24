IACC announces partnership with Svenska Möten

IACC, the global association representing the top 1% of small to midsize conference and meeting venues, has announced a partnership with Sweden’s leading meetings expert, Svenska Möten. The partnership will see 68 new hotels and venues becoming part of IACC’s 88 strong Swedish membership, quadrupling the association’s presence in Sweden.

The agreement affords Svenska Möten’s venues the benefit of IACC’s global perspective on the market and will enable both organisations, and their members, to share ideas and global learnings in the spirit of education and the advancement of the industry.

The new IACC member venues will also benefit from access to IACC’s portfolio of events, the organisation’s presence at major trade shows and its alliances with global industry associations including MPI and PCMA.

Mark Cooper, CEO of IACC, commented: “This partnership is hugely exciting and represents a significant growth in our footprint in Sweden. There is a natural affinity between IACC and Svenska Möten venues, with a shared commitment to sharing knowledge and best practice and to supporting our membership on the journey towards a more sustainable industry.

“This partnership is an ideal opportunity to build on the fact that smaller, independent venues have been growing in popularity post pandemic. The landscape is changing from big players to smaller independents which offer flexibility and, oftentimes, a more personal experience. We’re looking forward to working with our new members to deliver real value across the breadth of our membership.”

Michael Schüller, CEO of Svenska Möten, commented: “Svenska Möten is the leading player in the market for meetings in Sweden. In our efforts to constantly evolve and improve our offering we are excited to broaden our network and deepen our relationship with IACC. We are eager to share our knowledge and expertise and at the same time work with them to keep us and our members updated with learning and global trends and to be inspired by others in their network.

“We also want to use the partnership as a platform to showcase Sweden as one of the most sustainable meeting destinations in the world. Together our 130+ venues in Sweden have taken the industry lead on the global sustainability goals. Across the three dimensions of people, planet, and prosperity we have over 150 different initiatives covering all 17 Global Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Camilla Bäckström, chair of the IACC Swedish Task Force, commented: “The partnership with IACC and Svenska Möten will increase the value of being a member in both organisations. When putting together the strengths from both organisations, there will be capacity for more, better opportunities for development within the meeting industry, all of which will be of great value to venues, staff, meeting attendees and event planners.”