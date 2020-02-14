Hyve agrees long-term partnership with Coconnex

Event technology experts reveal three-year deal to cap off a bumper year for business.

Coconnex managing director, Kaushik Sen, has today spoken about a successful twelve months of business for his company, including a three-year partnership with Hyve.

Coconnex, a purveyor of interactive floorplans, ​integration with CRM​ ​and bespoke networking platforms, will provide its event management floor planning software for 60 of Hyve’s shows across three years. These include Autumn Fair, Spring Fair, Bett, Moda and Pure London among others.

Commenting on the deal, Hyve’s group technology and information director, Keith O’Hara, said: “Coconnex helps us to deliver an outstanding experience for our customers.

“The Coconnex floorplan product is an excellent collaboration tool for our sales and operations teams and has tight integrations with both Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM platforms.”

On top of the product’s capabilities, O’Hara believes the Coconnex team is just as much of an asset to Hyve as its technology. “Coconnex partners their product with a team for which nothing is ever too much trouble, supporting us across all our regions in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.”

Kaushik believes the deal is a true example of hard work paying off. He said: “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Hyve.

“Despite great competition in our market space, Hyve signed up to Coconnex, which we believe shows our deep understanding of the industry we work in and our continued first-rate product and service we provide across the globe.

“We feel privileged to have partnered up with a number of new organisers over the last twelve months. Agreeing a three-year contract with Hyve is certainly the cherry on the cake.”