Hyve agrees long-term deal to host Bett at ExCeL following blockbuster 2020 show

Hyve, the organiser of Bett, will continue to host its world leading educational technology event at ExCeL London after agreeing a long-term deal with the venue.

The announcement follows another record-breaking show at ExCeL last month.

Bett is a gathering of 800 leading companies, 103 exciting EdTech start-ups and over 40,000 attendees, seeking to transform education by bringing together people, ideas, practices and technologies.

The latest edition of the show took place from January 22 to January 25 and was the most well received edition to date, assisted by a change in configuration of the event, with the show being split across ExCeL’s north and south halls, allowing exhibitors opportunity to increase investment in stand space, venue media and sponsorship and get better use out of flexible meeting spaces.

Centred around its stunning, purpose-built arena in the exhibition hall, the show was opened by Chris Skidmore, Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation, with the first day’s keynote session presented by Professor Brian Cox.

On Saturday – the final day of Bett – one of the ExCeL halls was transformed into a football arena, playing host to a five-a-side tournament called EduFootyAid, which raised more than £5,000 for Mind.

Caroline Gourlay, Senior Account Manager – Exhibitions, ExCeL London, said: “Amazing things are happening at ExCeL London everyday – but you can’t beat the inspirational work that Hyve continues to do in bringing together educators and tech companies. The event ensures schools, colleges and universities are aware of the latest innovations that will help engage, inspire and help the next generation reach their full potential.

“We’re delighted that this long-term agreement will see the show return to ExCeL for the foreseeable, long-term future and we can’t wait to get working with Hyve on making 2021 even bigger and better than this 2020 show has just been.”

Rachel Brodie, Global Portfolio Director, Bett – Hyve Group, said: “We’ve just enjoyed another really successful show at ExCeL London, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from both our visitors and exhibitors. We are proud that the education community from around the world comes together in London to celebrate, find inspiration and discuss the future of education, as well as seeing how technology and innovation enables educators and learners to thrive.

“Planning for 2021 is already well underway. We believe everyone has the potential to make a difference in education. We are passionate about discovering, elevating and amplifying these game changers and we look forward to welcoming the industry back for another exciting show next year.”