Hyve acquires POSSIBLE, the premier event for the marketing ecosystem

Hyve, the organiser of next-generation events including Shoptalk, Fintech Meetup and Bett, today announces that it has acquired POSSIBLE, an event bringing leaders across the marketing, media, and technology industry together to discuss new ideas that will disrupt the world of marketing.

POSSIBLE is powered by MMA Global, the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of brand marketers and industry solution providers working collaboratively to shape the future of marketing.

Together, Hyve, MMA and POSSIBLE will work to deliver the number one platform for inspiration, networking, industry insights and business opportunities for marketing professionals worldwide.

“At Hyve, we are motivated by our purpose, which is to create game-changing impact for our customers, their businesses and industries, through our unmissable in-person events,” said Mark Shashoua, CEO of Hyve. “It is crystal clear that POSSIBLE has become the go-to event for its community and is a fantastic fit for our business.”

As an MMA event, POSSIBLE has access to a global member database with over 800+ member companies, spanning the full marketing community.

“We are incredibly excited about the acquisition of POSSIBLE by Hyve, as it provides an even more powerful platform for MMA to share transformative insights with the marketing community, helping marketers to embrace the possibilities of the new future of marketing,” said Greg Stuart, CEO, MMA Global and co-founder of POSSIBLE. “There is no better partner for the MMA than Hyve with their track record in innovating and transforming the event attendee experience. The entire MMA Global Board of Chief Marketing Officers and marketing solutions companies is ecstatic about this partnership to scale our support for marketers in growing their businesses through better event experiences in the U.S. and worldwide.”

In 2024, POSSIBLE’s attendance reached more than 3,600 registered attendees, up more than 49% over the inaugural event in 2023. The event quickly established itself as one of the industry’s must-attend experiences, bringing together forward-thinking leaders to discuss new ideas that will disrupt the world of marketing. POSSIBLE’s third annual event will be held on April 28-30, 2025, at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

“POSSIBLE has found a unique home and amazing partner in Hyve,” said Christian Muche, co-founder of POSSIBLE. “Hyve and POSSIBLE share common values and a deep desire to reimagine the event space by creating experiences that deliver business value and inspiring outcomes for our customers. We’re very excited for what’s to come and the opportunity to expand upon all our success.”

Hyve CEO Mark Shashoua added: “I am in awe of what the team has achieved in just two years, and I am encouraged by the incredible advocacy for POSSIBLE from the marketing community. All of us at Hyve can’t wait to be a part of their future success.”

Hyve is on a mission to redefine the traditional event experience for the modern world. One way it is doing this is through its large-format meetings programmes which drive enormous return on investment by connecting like-minded professionals for pre-arranged, double-opt-in, one-on-one, 15-minute meetings. At its most recent Shoptalk event in Las Vegas, the programme saw more than 75,000 meetings take place over three days.

“We are excited about the opportunity that the backing of industry expert Hyve presents for us, in particular with regards to scaling our meetings programme that we trialled so successfully this year,” explained Christian Muche, co-founder of POSSIBLE. “We believe this will add enormous value for our customers, by multiplying the number of connections they make and opening up a world of opportunities.”

This acquisition sees Hyve enter a completely new market and further cement its presence in the U.S. It is the first acquisition it has made since it was acquired last year by Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. and Searchlight Capital Partners.