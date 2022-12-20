Hyphen, the events and experiential agency, chose Evolution Dome to help bring football home, providing a football-themed temporary inflatable structure for Asda’s World Cup inspired activation tour at 7 Asda stores around the UK, over 7 days, Dec 1-7, as part of a 32 store campaign.

The campaign invited shoppers to immerse themselves in the experience and get excited about the World Cup. Football anthems and crowd cheers greeted customers going into the 6m football-themed dome, where they could sample drinks and snacks provided by brand partners Pepsi, Doritos, Heineken, and Optimum Nutrition.

The 6m dome was accompanied by a giant inflatable football goalpost for passers-by to put their skills to the test with a penalty shootout game.

Nicola French, account director, Hyphen, said, “We’re thrilled to have partnered with the team at Asda on yet another fun, engaging and immersive UK-wide activation. We recognise that the World Cup brings a buzz and excitement and it unites the people of the UK, so what better way to add excitement and fun to their shopping experience, whilst showcasing a selection of Asda’s brand partners, than by bringing a range of football themed activities and sampling opportunities right to their local Asda stores!”

Ash Austin, director of Evolution Dome, added, “Experiential brand activations never fail to make the best use out of our branding options. Hyphen’s use of our dome was not only a fun way to grab the attention of Asda’s customers, but it also served several practical uses. The insulation, sound management, and speedy deployment helped limit outside distractions and maximise quality time spent with visitors.”

French concluded, “The response to this multi-part activation has been fantastic, customers expressed their delight in Asda offering something different and fun for all the family, they enjoyed sampling products and commented on how impactful the activity was – spotting the football dome from the moment they entered the car park! This positive response is substantiated by the results, with c.11,000 samples being served to Asda customers across the 7 days of activity.”