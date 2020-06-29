Hull’s Polar Bear set for Live Music Return

‘Live From The Polar Bear’ heralds a welcome return to live music from Covid-19 lockdown, with VMS Live supporting the Polar Bear and Sesh, presenting a twelve week series of gigs, starting 30th, June,2020.

Doors will open, lights turned on and faders go up in Hull, for Live From The Polar Bear, beginning on Tuesday 30th June, streaming live from at 8.00pm, featuring The Hubbards and Alice Simmons. Fans can log in to the Polar Bear’s Facebook channel to experience the magic of these live shows via the live stream, bringing the bands and their fans together across the city and beyond, to be part of this welcome return to live music.

Other acts already confirmed are King No-One with Kitty VR on Tue 7th July, Polo and Lucy Tessier on 14th July and Fever with Aimee Duncan on Tue 28th July.

VMS Live CEO Bert Van Horck enthuses:

“We’re all passionate in our love for live music and very excited to be taking this first step back towards feeling the energy of a live gig again. Performing is a highlight for any artist, creating a special bond with their audience and we are providing a safe stage with high quality technical support to enable that. With social distancing limiting our ability to fill the venue, we will be capturing the chemistry and talent of these bands’ performances and streaming them to a wider audience.”

The Polar Bear is a favourite local, 200 capacity, venue, with bands and audiences. At the heart of the city’s live music and comedy scenes, its state-of-the-art sound system sits in stunning art deco surroundings and organisers are planning a unique set for these shows. The SESH is a weekly night held at the Polar Bear, which has showcased up and coming local talent for 18 years, with an annual festival. Venue management and music service specialists VMS Live is the third partner in this collaboration, bringing a welcome return to the live stage for bands.

The health and safety of everyone a is priority, with VMS Live coordinating the safe staging of these shows with the venue, performers, production technicians and local authorities, above and beyond the government’s guidelines based on a strict and workable protocol.