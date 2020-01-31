Hugh Jones named CEO at Reed Exhibitions

Hugh Jones will assume the role of chief executive officer of Reed Exhibitions on 1st February, succeeding Chet Burchett who is retiring and returning to Texas after five years.

Jones joined RELX in 2011 when it acquired Accuity, where he was serving as chief executive officer. Most recently, he has been the global managing director for Accuity, Cirium, Estates Gazette (EG) and ICIS – all part of Risk & Business Analytics, a division of RELX. He will report to RELX CEO Erik Engstrom.

Burchett, a 15-year-veteran of Reed Exhibitions, will serve as non-executive chairman through 2020, focusing on special projects and providing transitional support to Jones.

“I’m looking forward to bringing more increasingly sophisticated data-led analytics and technology to more customers around the world,” Jones said. “Exhibitions is an exciting, entrepreneurial industry, and the fundamentals of the business are excellent.

Advertisement

“Combining the best of face-to-face connections with technology and rich data analytics will provide new value to our more than 7million exhibitors and visitors. This ensures that their investment of time and resource in our exhibitions becomes even more valuable, efficient and relevant to their individual needs, ensuring that they grow their business.”

Burchett said, “It has been an honour to lead the team at Reed Exhibitions and a privilege to serve the company. Hugh is a proven CEO and well-recognised for an outstanding track record of driving growth. Coming from a business where the importance of data analytics and product-driven innovation is paramount, he will be a fantastic leader for the company.”