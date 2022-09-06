Huge investment made by DF Concerts in Scotland’s live music industry

Now that the summer season has officially wrapped up in Scotland, DF Concerts have been looking back on what has been a record-breaking Summer both for the company and for live music across the country.

A summer which started off with two night of The Killers in Falkirk Stadium the same week as Harry Styles kicked off his European tour in Glasgow, has just ended with the newly revived Connect Festival in the new location of Royal Highland Centre. Located to the west of Edinburgh, Connect was meet with critical acclaim and 5-star reviews with many artists claiming it was their favourite festival of 2022.

In total, DF Concerts had 33 days of outdoor shows (would have been 36 but 3 postponed due to illness) from June to August, which covered everything from Slessor Gardens in Dundee, Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds and Princes Street Gardens, SWG3 Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow Green, and Bellahouston Park in Glasgow, plus Hampden, Ibrox and Falkirk Stadiums. These 33 show days are in addition to almost 200 shows of varying sizes which have taken place in venues across the country as part of the normal day-to-day business this summer for DF Concerts.

Summer 2022, in particular Connect Festival, shows a huge investment in DF Concert’s commitment to bringing quality, carefully curated large scale events and new experiences to the country’s events offering by welcoming visitors and music fans from across the world to Scotland. Connect brought some of the most critically acclaimed artists in music to the country whilst showcasing local up and coming talent including rapidly rising star Katie Gregson-MacLeod, comedy, spoken word, and packed talks on wellbeing and sustainability which is key to the ethos of the festival.

This investment in new events by DF Concerts marks a huge achievement and shows the dedication that the company have to the cultural social landscape in Scotland and the resultant economic impact of around £72.4million to tourism and hospitality businesses.

With ticket sales projections to the end of the year, DF Concerts will have welcomed over 50% of the population of Scotland to one of its concerts or events in 2022.

Photo: The Killers at Falkirk Stadium. Credit: Ryan Buchanan