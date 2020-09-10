Huel sets bold example with socially-distanced pop-up launch event for new hot meal offering

Huel, world leaders in nutritionally complete food, lived its bold and brave brand values at the weekend by being one of the first brands to put on a customer immersion event post-lockdown.

Encouraged by the Government’s call for people to try to get back to the ‘new normal’ and giving hope to the events industry, Huel held a secret pop-up at the weekend to give their most loyal fans – known as ‘Hueligans’ – the chance to be the first in the world to try their new food innovation.

Launching in two delicious flavours, spicy Thai Green Curry and tasty Tomato & Herb, Huel Hot & Savoury provides a solution for those that want nutritious food that is easy to make and affordable. Each 100% vegan Hot & Savoury meal is ready in under 5 minutes and is made with delicious whole food and natural ingredients, including all 26 essential vitamins and minerals.

Building on the existing sweet, liquid-format meals, the new Hot & Savoury range of nutritionally complete warm instant-meals were a resounding hit with the 300 or so fans who had travelled miles to try the new product, without knowing in advance what it might be.

Among them was Anthony Osborn, a 43 year old data analyst who cycled from Cambridge to London to attend and Ryan Thompson, 26, a long time Hueligan who flew in from Copenhagen especially. Others came from as far as Swansea and Newcastle.

The event was a critical part of the multi-channel approach to launch for Huel, to help build excitement and reward the loyalty of passionate brand fans, and to provide an opportunity for Huel’s founders to hear direct feedback on the new product.

Customer and staff safety was at the forefront of event planning, with event safety consultancy Hornersalus brought in to advise on health and safety measures, and to conduct comprehensive COVID-secure risk assessments.

The focus of the event, rather than being the pop-up itself, was switched to outside, with the socially-distanced queue becoming the focus for customer interaction. Product samples and goody bags were handed out down the sizable queue – which stretched around the block – giving people the opportunity to get their hands on the new product without having to set foot inside.

Those ardent fans eager to spend more time with Huel co-founders Julian Hearn and James Collier – who interacted with fans along the length of the queue – were still able to step inside for a one-on-one chat, with strict limitations adhered to on the number of people that could be accommodated within the space at any one time. A one-way system was in place with plenty of hand sanitising stations available.

Socially-distanced markers in the queue and on the internal floor space ensured safe space between individuals, while all Huel staff wore branded face masks and maintained a minimum 2 metres distance from fans at all times. Fans were requested to wear a face mask inside the venue and fed back that they felt safe at all times.

Huel Founder, Julian Hearn comments:

“It was heartwarming to meet lots of amazing Hueligans who queued from the early hours in London, to be the first to find out about our biggest Huel launch ever, Huel Hot & Savoury. One flew in from Denmark just for the launch while others came from as far away as Newcastle, Swansea, and one loyal Hueligan cycled for 2.5 hours from Cambridge. As an online business we rarely get to meet customers face-to-face, and the event was a celebration to mark the launch of this game-changing new product.”

Huel Hot and Savoury marks the brand’s biggest new product launch since inception just over five years ago and is set to redefine quick and healthy lunches either at home or in the office.

Huel Hot & Savoury is available to existing Huel customers for pre-sale from the 8th September and officially launches on 15th September from Huel.com. Each pouch contains seven meals priced from £2.36 based on 400kcal servings, but has the flexibility to be tailored to whatever meal size customers choose. The tasty recipes are made with whole foods and natural ingredients such as quinoa, rice and lentils, these are scooped into a bowl, mixed with boiling water and ready to enjoy in under 5 minutes. Customers receive a reusable Huel Pot with their first purchase featuring a lockable lid that is microwave safe – perfect when on the go.

Huel is one of the fastest growing brands in the UK, this year reaching the milestone of 100 million meals sold across 100 countries globally. As well as Huel Hot & Savoury, Huel offers nutritionally complete meals in powder and ready-to-drink format, making nutrition fast, easy and affordable.