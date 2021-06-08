Hubilo makes six senior appointments to accelerate global growth

Hubilo, the virtual and hybrid events platform, has announced six senior appointments to help continue its rapid global growth after increasing its headcount by 270 employees in just 12 months.

The company now has 300 employees in total, compared to 30 just 12 months ago, and has seen a growth in full-time employees of 750% over that same timeframe, with recruitment focused on the US, Europe, and India. Spearheaded by its newly strengthened senior management team, Hubilo plans to further accelerate this impressive growth, with an immediate focus on building out go-to-market teams in the US and Europe. It expects to have at least 400 employees in place by the end of 2021.

The key senior hires announced today include Cathy Song Novelli, Senior Vice President (SVP) Marketing and Communications. She has more than 23 years of experience across all areas of marketing, with unique expertise in developing brand and product revenues via growth models. Greg Volm also joins as Hubilo’s new SVP of Sales; Volm has over 20 years of experience gleaned across sales, customer experience, and operations roles.

Anita Menon, Hubilo’s new SVP, Culture, and Talent, has more than 20 years of experience across all aspects of human resources. Abhishek Jain, the company’s VP in Finance, has more than 15 years of expertise across the board in finance, including building go-to-market strategies for businesses, risk management, fundraising, and investor management. Sudip Mitra, SVP in Engineering, brings 13 years of expertise in building highly scalable, distributed, resilient, and cloud-native products, and finally, Shailesh Hegde, recently appointed to lead the global product division Hubilo, was previously Director of Product Management at BlueJeans by Verizon.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder, and CEO, Hubilo, said: “The Hubilo story continues to be one of remarkable growth and momentum, as our virtual and hybrid events model has gained growing traction in the marketplace. We’ve set our sights on accelerating this growth even further this year. The expertise of these new senior recruits will be key in supercharging the process, and with their support, we can look forward positively to our next developmental phase.”