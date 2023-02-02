Hubilo headlines Event Tech Live Las Vegas

Hubilo will be headline sponsor and Platform Partner for the inaugural Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas this spring, organisers have confirmed.

Inspired by lockdown, Ahmedabad-based Hubilo set out to develop “the smartest platform for virtual events”.

Clients include Coca Cola, Deloitte, American Forest Foundation, Enterprise Singapore and Event Tech Live…

Adam Parry, ETL co-founder, comments: “I’m very pleased to announce Hubilo, a fantastic contemporary success story, as both headline sponsor for Event Tech Live Vegas and Platform Partner for the show.

“Hubilo thinking developed shape-shifting tech in the thick of the pandemic and the developments it’s made to the platform since have been equally telling. I can’t wait to see the system at work in Vegas.”

Carin Chan, Interim CMO at Hubilo, says: “At Hubilo, it’s in our DNA to be at the forefront of event technology – helping organizations connect and drive revenue.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor this event that brings together like-minded event professional leaders.

“Events keep changing and we can’t wait to hear from attendees how we’re all adapting and perfecting our craft in 2023.”

Event Tech Live is at The Expo at WMCLV, Las Vegas 26 – 27 April 2023 and is FREE to attend.

