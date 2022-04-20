Hubilo appoints Sophie Ahmed as senior vice president of market strategy

Hubilo Technologies Inc, the world-class leader in virtual, live, and hybrid event management technology, recently announced the appointment of Sophie Ahmed as senior vice president of market strategy.

Ahmed is an accomplished events professional and brings over two decades of experience in the media and events industry to the role, having led global events for leading brands such as Informa, Reed Exhibitions, Cannes Lions, and Money 20/20.

Prior to joining Hubilo, Ahmed was the CEO and co-founder of the Virtual Events Institute (VEI), a global platform to bring the virtual and hybrid events community together to share best practices and spur innovation. While at VEI, she upskilled over 2,500 professionals, connected and educated event professionals, planners, and event tech companies in the area of virtual, live, and hybrid events.

The appointment comes at a time when the virtual events industry is reshaping and evolving post-pandemic, and Hubilo expands its global team to meet the growing demand for its technology. Hubilo has grown from a 30-member team to a team of over 400 in less than two years – a growth rate exceeding 1000%. The expansion has seen Hubilo transition from only having employees in India to now having a global presence, with teams in Europe and the Americas.

Sophie Ahmed, SVP, market strategy, Hubilo, said: “When I was first introduced to Hubilo in August 2020, I was impressed by both the technology and the people – and this was before the significant investments and developments to the platform. Hubilo has since grown exponentially and is now one of the leading and best event tech platforms. I’m thoroughly looking forward to being a part of its next chapter.”

“I fell in love with events from my first day in the industry. It is all about bringing people together and creating marketplaces for businesses to meet their goals. It is a particularly exciting time to be in the events industry, and I’m thrilled to be working with such an experienced team to create and deliver unrivaled customer experiences that businesses now expect from their events.”

Cathy Song Novelli, CMO, Hubilo, said: “Sophie brings in-depth expertise in the events sector with over 20 years’experience. Having built brands, developed communities, and launched events businesses, I believe she will be a huge asset to Hubilo. The event tech industry has not only emerged but also grown massively in the last two years, and this looks set to continue post-pandemic. Sophie’s passion for the industry is evident, and we are glad to have her on board as she helps us to drive growth and achieve our vision.”