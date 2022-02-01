How to improve your attendees virtual networking experience?

We need real connections, even if we are joining events online or in a hybrid form. Although, how do you build real connections or get as close as possible to the real deal, and facilitate connections that move people in a digital environment?

Finding common grounds to create real connections

Think about it: when you are at an on-site networking event, you try to find common ground with the person you’re talking to! If you share the love for the same genre of music, it creates a bond and sparks the conversation (“Which song is your favorite to sing? I always sing Let’s Get Physical). A virtual event platform should mirror this experience via AI’s that match you with the people that seem to have similar interests, expertise or field of work. Without you spending hours setting up a system to connect people.

Boost virtual networking experience with the right tools

With the right virtual event platform that is designed for people to create remarkable experiences, it’s easy to boost the networking experience. As Let’s Get Digital, we provide you with plenty of tools to facilitate these conversations and create the feeling of community on our virtual event platform. We make sure that the connections won’t end when you shut down your screen but creates a memory that lasts forever. Curious to know how we do this? Let us show you how we shake things up. Literally!

Experience and learn from a truly remarkable virtual event

On February 17th, we are hosting an Expert Session to showcase how you can connect your attendees to each other and provide a way for them to make valuable connections on our virtual event platform. We will not just tell you, but you’ll have the opportunity to experience our networking carousel powered by matchmaking AI, unlimited one-on-one meetings, group sessions and many more.

At the end of this session you’ll know

What are the best features to improve the online networking experience

How you can increase the engagement rate

How to establish the in-person feeling at online events

Which simple features as we call them “fireworks” will make your event unforgettable

We guarantee that you’ll fall in love with Let’s Get Digital instantly.

SPONSORED CONTENT