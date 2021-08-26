How the events industry has adapted to COVID19 by going virtual (a study)

The ticketing business is highly competitive and a tightly contested market, in the wake of the pandemic many companies were forced to remodel their approach to service and assess the best means of sustainability. The sector faced great hardship with the global events industry crumbling beneath the weight of unprecedented circumstances.

However, in this moment several businesses sought to adapt and innovate – using the opportunity to develop new products, build features and enter uncharted markets.

Founded in 2014 by Wil Troup and Kieran Alington, Eventcube has always been a company keen to challenge the status quo of the ticketing industry.

Based upon a self service, white label model the company has worked with international clients to offer first class ticketing solutions which reflect the real world requirements of their operational events. The business has been continually focussed on empowering event organisers, managers and promoters with flexible features, custom brand solutions, tailored analytics, reporting and sustainable, ethical cashflow incentives.

Perhaps one of the key differences in Eventcube’s ticketing model from its competitors is in the fact that as a business it doesn’t withhold income from ticket sales until post event. Many of the platform’s clients have praised this initiative, emphasising its benefits in respect of both business and financial management during the course of their event programming. As a company Eventcube has consistently sought to broaden and increase its market potential, offering flexible solutions to those who have been underserviced across the industry by alternative providers.

In 2019 the business launched a groundbreaking new product in the form of a collaborative ticketing come membership system by which sports clubs, charities and venues could virtually manage subscriptions, season tickets and event access for registrants.

With year on year growth and an increased market share the principles by which the business operate remain pivotal – the company remains founder owned and has powered over 100,000 events worldwide having established key relationships with clients such as Middlesex County Cricket Club, KTX, Tik Tok, Red Bull, Uber and more.

Like many other companies Eventcube was abruptly forced to reconsider its core service model in the wake of the pandemic. Drawing upon key principles by which the company is run the business utilised the opportunity to get creative and reimagine its offering – choosing to embrace new technology and enter the Virtual Events market.

Since then Eventcube has powered thousands of Virtual Events online attaining a reputation as a front runner amidst this exciting new industry. Over the past year Eventcube has worked on cutting edge virtual and hybrid events which have been attended internationally. Recent clients have included H&M, Arts & Disability Ireland, Primavera Sound, Hope For Justice, The British Arrows, Nielsen and more.

As the events industry begins to slowly reopen the company has chosen to adopt a new motto. Eventcube’s now foremost principle is to “reconnect audiences” – a message of hope and unification to a sector which has been tried and tested in recent times. Be it virtual or in person Eventcube’s creative and technology driven approach to supporting the events industry remains as crucial and necessary as ever.



Read Eventcube’s recent research study on How The Events Industry Has Adapted to COVID19 By Going Virtual https://www.eventcube.io/blog/how-the-events-industry-has-adapted-to-covid19-by-going-virtual

