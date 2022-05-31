How can Eventmaker help event organizers if needed in short notice?

The SaaS Event Management Software Eventmaker offers you a wide range of tools for a simple, fast and qualitative organization of all your events.

Our Event Management offer

Creation of an event platform

You can initially and in just a few clicks, create an event website entirely in accordance with your brand image. It will be used as a showcase for your event and as an acquisition funnel for transforming visitors into registrants, who will be able to prepare their show, discover exhibitors and browse through program’s sessions.

Participants’ registration

Registering your participants has never been that easy. They can register online via forms charted to your image. This gives you the possibility to offer a different registration process depending on whether the participant is a visitor, exhibitor or VIP for example. You can also integrate promo codes, moderate registrations, set up quotas or give the possibility to register for a specific conference or workshop. Online payment is secure and you can activate registration notifications.

Efficient check-in solution

Once on site, participants get scanned thanks to our quick and intuitive check-in system. No more waiting in line at the entrance of your event. It also allows you to follow the flow and collect all the data that can be analyzed later.

Networking and lead generation

Matchmaking solution

Increase your networking opportunities during your events! You can optimize your participants’ networking with our matchmaking solution. Put the right people in touch with each other (according to algorithms based on declarative and behavioral data of the participants), to generate ultra-qualified leads in a record time.

1to1 appointments

Save time for your participants and exhibitors with the meetings schedule. They can meet at a given time and discuss via video or instant messaging.

Lead Retrieval & Qualification

Exhibitors scan their prospects’ badges thanks to the event mobile app and immediately qualify each contact (profile, products, maturity level). Then, from the back-office, they have direct access to all their leads and qualified data. They can download them at any time to maximize their conversion.

And more leads

The platform was built to demultiply lead generation for your exhibitors: registering or attending a sponsored session, bookmarking an exhibitor or one of their products, messaging or requesting a meeting… It’s all about creating the relevant interactions to multiply both quantity and quality of leads and improve exhibitor ROI!

365 platform

With our live technology, animate your community all year round through digital touchpoints:

Give voice to exhibitors and the community through webinars, streaming, video conferencing and make your content available on a long-term basis thanks to a VOD gallery.

Send email campaigns to advertise return of experience, knowledge sharing, best practice, new product launch…

Use a scoring system allowing you to address and segment the right audience within the wider database.

No longer need to say: “see you next year’. You can benefit from this format as a complement to your physical events.

Virtual events

All formats of video events are possible and offer your participants a fluid and immersive experience. You can broadcast conferences with our live streaming technology, promote expert content with our webinar solution, and organize collaborative sessions with our video conferencing solution.

In short, why choose Eventmaker?

An ultra-fast deployment: your registration can be launched within a day.

Different support options: from autonomy to full platform set up by our experts, you choose the level of support you need to handle the platform, configurate and run your event.

An all-in-one platform: a single provider to manage registration, communication, engagement and animate your community.

An advanced expertise and a consulting mindset in how technology can make your event better, how digital can scale your business model while offering value throughout the year.

Powerful tools to measure the exhibitor’s ROI and thus facilitate the organizer’s rebooking and clients’ retention.

Eventmaker has simplified the organization of events for more than 1000 organizations (Palexpo, UFI, Comexposium US, British Film Institute, European Society of Cardiology, LVMH, Dior, L’Oréal, Thales, Havas Group, PublicisLive.

Find out more how Eventmaker can help you deliver successful events, get in touch with our event experts!

feature