How a successful events company is managing to keep busy

The festival, TV and film specialists have been hired by St Mungo’s and the Mayor of London to feed thousands of rough sleepers.

Backstage catering company Red Radish has transformed its usual operation to support efforts to feed thousands of vulnerable people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

You would usually find Red Radish providing location catering for TV or film while planning for a summer packed with festivals. However, this spring the London and Hampshire-based caterer has been contracted by homelessness charity St Mungo’s and the Mayor of London to feed thousands in their hotels for the homeless project.

This initiative and others like it have housed and fed more than 5,000 rough sleepers in hotels left empty by the lockdown to help stem the spread of the virus, with many of those within the St Mungo’s and the Mayor of London remit in the capital.

Red Radish has transformed its usual operation into a cooking, packing and distribution centre which supplies three meals a day to each resident in over 20 hotels.

Having initially been tasked with this ‘new normal’ back in March, the company quickly decided to extend its reach to more vulnerable people in the surrounding area.

Thanks to the St Mungo’s job, their own cash and some sporadic donations, the Red Radish team have worked alongside community projects to donate thousands of delicious hot meals to various charities, community groups, rough-sleepers, families, frontline workers, and volunteers across London, Winchester, Basingstoke and the surrounding villages.

Red Radish Director Wayne Brown: “Being a Londoner, St Mungo’s has always been an organisation close to my heart, so it has been wonderful to work with both them and the Mayor of London on their great initiative to house rough sleepers during this crisis.

“It’s also enabled Red Radish to donate around 20,000 meals to lots of great organisations and key-workers, whilst at the same time keeping 40 plus talented chefs and crew working round the clock.”