Hopin acquires Streamable and Jamm, doubles down on video technology

Building upon its acquisition of StreamYard in January, Hopin will use the two new acquisitions to further strengthen video features for current and future products

Hopin, the leading virtual experience platform, announced today that it has acquired video hosting provider Streamable and video technology company Jamm. The technology from both companies will be integrated into Hopin’s current product offering and become the basis for the development of future video products and features. The acquisitions solidify Hopin’s focus to holistically improve its professional-grade video capabilities for organizers that host events on Hopin and to build out its suite of new, video-centric products.

“As the world reopens, high-quality virtual experiences will continue to be critical. Video will be the primary communication channel for businesses, creators and organizations to share experiences virtually, so these acquisitions are a natural next step,” said Johnny Boufarhat, founder and CEO of Hopin. “The technology and resources from Jamm and Streamable will become foundational components to future products and the entire Hopin video experience — from production and video quality to how our customers can collaborate and distribute content.”

Streamable is a popular video hosting site founded by Armen Petrosian in 2014. Petrosian has grown Streamable for the past seven years to become a leading video hosting service that has 75,000 new video uploads per day and over 5,000 paying customers in more than 100 countries. Petrosian will continue to lead Streamable’s business and help build new products at Hopin.

“At Streamable, we’ve always wanted to build products that are simple and easy to use for everyone and we recognized that Hopin’s goal to bring accessibility to events and meetings dovetailed nicely with our own goals,” said Armen Petrosian, founder and CEO of Streamable. “The first priority for Streamable will be to invest in our product suite and ultimately integrate the Streamable platform into Hopin’s future suite of products.”

Jamm was founded in 2019 by Badri Rajasekar to create a lightweight way for users to collaborate over video. Rajasekar is an expert in video technology and was previously CTO of the real-time communication API platform Tokbox prior to Jamm. TokBox was acquired by Telefonica in 2012 and subsequently spun out to Vonage in 2018. Jamm hosts a number of customers including Swoop, SignEasy, Deepsource, Stackery and others across a range of industry verticals such as fintech, gaming, education and more. Rajasekar will play a key role in helping develop new features and products in-house at Hopin.

“Since I founded Jamm in 2019, we’ve seen growing interest as more businesses pursue a remote-work strategy. I’ve witnessed firsthand how productive remote teams can become when they have a video solution that’s lightweight and collaborative,” said Jamm founder and CEO Badri Rajasekar. “I’m excited to bring my expertise to Hopin and build upon the great products Johnny has already developed, to make virtual experiences even easier for Hopin customers.”

Hopin continues to see impressive demand for its products and services. In a little over a year, Hopin has grown to millions of users and more than 90,000 organizers hosting events. The two acquisitions are a continuation of Hopin’s rapid growth, as it looks to its future product roadmap to drive and meet the demand of current and future customers. Hopin recently acquired mobile app development company Topi and video streaming company StreamYard, adding StreamYard’s 3.6 million video content creators to its base. Hopin has also raised $570M to-date, with its most recent raise a $400M Series C earlier this month, co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst.