Hong Kong secures multiple first-ever MICE events amidst COVID-19 challenges

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced that Hong Kong has been chosen as the host for four international MICE events, including the city’s first-ever events of high strategic value, and two repeated events amidst the COVID-19 challenges.

These business events are expected to bring in about 10,000 high-yield visitors, as well as deliver great economic contribution to the city and drive multi-sector development.

Dr YK Pang, Chairman of the HKTB, said, “We are excited to see Hong Kong winning such strategically important MICE events against competitors around the world. It is encouraging to see major events to be held in our city for the very first time, such as the International Airline Transport Association (IATA) World Cargo Symposium, Asia Sports Technology Conference and the Congress of the Asian Society of Transplantation (CAST) 2023.

“It demonstrates international event organisers’ confidence in Hong Kong as a strategic, safe and hygienic destination for high-profile business events. The HKTB will continue to proactively engage international and Hong Kong organisers to bid for hosting rights of major MICE events and step up efforts in attracting repeated events with a view to maintain Hong Kong’s status as The World’s Meeting Place.”

Dr Lilian Leong, Founding President & Immediate Past President of the Hong Kong College of Radiologists, pointed out the city’s reputation in related profession and all-round support to MICE organisers are the key winning factors of the bid. “Hong Kong’s world-leading position in medical science, especially in radiology and cardiology, certainly sets it apart from its competitions. Also, Meetings and Exhibitions Hong Kong (MEHK), a division of the HKTB, provides professional one-stop services in every step since the bidding stage. We are grateful for the support we received.”

Mr Phillip King, Founder and Chairman of Varcis Group Ltd, explained his decision of why Hong Kong has been chosen to host the first Asia Sports Technology Conference in the Greater China region. “As the gateway to Mainland China and its burgeoning sports market, with a superb infrastructure, strong financial and investment credentials, excellent IP protection and common law, plus an excellent Innovation & Technology Hub with a thriving start-up ecosystem, Hong Kong is the ideal destination for hosting this first-ever sports tech conference in the Greater China region, as it also plays a pivotal role in the Greater Bay Area. We strongly believe we will draw one of the largest number of attendees from the APEC region for a sports tech event hosted in Asia.”

Hong Kong’s unrivalled core strengths also attracted the return of past events. Mr Kenny Lo, Chief Executive, Vertical Expo Services Company Limited and organiser of Asia Funeral and Cemetery Expo & Conference 2021 casted his vote of confidence, “Since the first edition came to Hong Kong back in 2009, the show has gradually developed into the largest international expo and conference of its kind in the Asia Pacific region. We have every confidence that the city will bring our next three editions to even greater height.”

The HKTB has prepared a series of recovery campaigns for the MICE industry and is closely monitoring the development of the pandemic in various source markets.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event

Highlights

Expected Size

Proposed Date

Asia Sports Technology Conference 2021





First B2B sports tech conference held in Hong Kong and the Greater China region

1,100

First Quarter of 2021

International Airline Transport Association (IATA) World Cargo Symposium 2022

Largest international air cargo convention



First time in Hong Kong

1,200

March 2022

The Congress of Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging (ASCI) 2022

Returned to Hong Kong after 11 years since Hong Kong last held the congress in 2011

700

June 2022

The Congress of the Asian Society of Transplantation (CAST) 2023

Asia’s largest and longest running medical convention on transplantation







First time in Hong Kong

1,200

August 2023

Asia Crypto Week in 2021

Largest cryptocurrency and blockchain technology event in Asia

>2,000

March 2021

Asia Funeral and Cemetery Expo & Conference 2021, 2023 & 2025

Largest of the trade in Asia

6,400

2021, 2023 & 2025



For further information about Hong Kong, please visit https://mehongkong.com/eng/index.html.