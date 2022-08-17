Hire Space partners with Event Tech Live to champion High-Tech venues

Hire Space and Event Tech Live (ETL) have partnered to showcase London’s leading High-Tech venues at ETL London on November 16th & 17th at the show’s new home of ExCeL London.

Hire Space is an event technology and services company which operates hirespace.com, a marketplace of over 100,000 venues globally.

As part of their partnership with ETL London, Hire Space have negotiated the opportunity for High-Tech venues to showcase their expertise as part of a dedicated hub in front of the varied and engaged ETL audience. Venues will also feature in one of two panel-sessions across the two dates, one aimed at corporates and the other at agencies.

These sessions will be: “Event space re-imagined – How London is leading the charge in promoting innovation through next generation venue technology” and “A snapshot of corporate events in 2023 – How companies demands are evolving and venues are adapting to provide ready-made solutions to the next generation of event planners.”

Ed Poland, Co-Founder & COO of Hire Space, says: “We’re excited to partner with ETL to showcase the UK’s most forward-thinking venues, each with a unique technology offering for 2023.

“Event planners have a more powerful range of tools available to them to create memorable event experiences than ever before, and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to show this off at the leading global gathering for event technology. It promises to be a highly informative and inspiring couple of days.”

At ETL London 2021 attendees stated that they organise a total of 57,674 events each year, and the number of buyers wishing to host hybrid events and have a streamlined booking process is increasing. Organisers expect this number to go up in 2022 and 2023 creating the perfect opportunity for High-Tech venues to flourish.

Adam Parry, Co-founder at Event Tech Live, comments: “It has always been ETL London’s goal to showcase innovators in the events and meetings industry. Venues have always been a big part of that mix, as demand from buyers increases to see venues incorporating the latest in AV, booking processes and hybrid event technologies ETL provides High-Tech venues with the ideal opportunity to engage with astute buyers and bookers for their 2023 events and beyond.

“Having the opportunity to partner with Ed, Will and the team at Hire Space is really exciting, as I believe they are the foremost leaders in the industry and have a true vision of what the next generation of event venues will look like.”

Visit Hire Space and some of their venues at Event Tech Live London (ExCeL London) on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th November 2022. https://eventtechlive.com