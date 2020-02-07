Hip-hop festival giant Rolling Loud launches in Portugal with Event Genius by Festicket

The festival will make its debut in Europe this July with Event Genius by Festicket providing ticketing, travel, access control and cashless services.

The world’s biggest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud, has revealed it will come to Europe for the first time ever this summer and will partner with Event Genius by Festicket, taking advantage of the company’s new end-to-end service.

The festival’s flagship edition makes its home in Miami with alumni including Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Future, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and more. The numbers for Rolling Loud are as impressive as the names; 2019 saw the festival attract 60,000 fans per day in New York, Los Angeles and Miami and the inaugural Australian edition of the festival sold out its 20,000 tickets in less than 40 minutes.

With A$AP Rocky, Future, Wiz Khalifa and more confirmed, the inaugural Portuguese edition on Praia de Rocha beach, Portimão represents a huge addition to the European festival circuit and a significant boost for the local economy. The area surrounding Portimão, Southern Portugal, is one of the Mediterranean’s lesser known gems and one of Europe’s most stunning natural settings. Long idyllic white beaches, striking cliff faces, rolling waves and secluded coves make up the beautiful coastline that the continent’s biggest hip-hop event will now call home.

Fans will benefit from discovery and ticket booking via the Festicket, Ticket Arena and Rolling Loud websites, extensive travel package options and access control and cashless payments on site all being delivered by one provider. With fans expected to make the pilgrimage from all over Europe and beyond to enjoy the show, Festicket’s wide array of packages will create a one-stop-shop for fans including festival tickets, accommodation options and travel elements all in one streamlined user experience.

Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, Co-Founders of Rolling Loud, had this to say about the European expansion. “After 5 years of building our audience in the US brick-by-brick, it was time to bring the party to our friends in Europe. The location on the beach in Portugal is the perfect spot to kick off our European invasion.”

Festicket CSO (Chief Supply Chain Officer) and Event Genius founder, Reshad Hossenally: “The response from hip-hop fans across Europe has already been huge for this announcement and we’re especially excited to be involved to help make the transition from US to Europe as smooth as possible for our new partners. Our product set covers so many bases now that we are able to provide a great service at every stage of the event cycle, and really take the pressure off our clients.”

Festival partners Event Horizon, Head of Global Operations, Jason Jennings: “We’re thrilled to be helping bring Rolling Loud to Europe. The location is perfect and it’s great to have a provider like Event Genius by Festicket on board who can handle so much of the ticketing and on-site demands, so we can focus on helping make the first edition of Rolling Loud Europe one to remember!”