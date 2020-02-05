HGA welcomes 2 new starters in brand new roles

Off the back of a record-breaking year of growth, Manchester-based agency, HGA, has hired two new starters in brand new roles.

Alex Millage joins the live events team as senior events producer – taking the team to nine. Alex has over a decade of experience in the events industry working for the likes of Lemon Zest Events, The Fresh Group and WRG.

Delivering a huge variety of projects across the UK and all over the world, she will be leading on events for some of HGA’s biggest clients starting with an international conference in Istanbul in early Spring. Alex will report to HGA’s head of live events, Helen Ellis.

Keiron Dunn also joins the video department as motion graphics designer, reporting to creative director, Steven Hartley.

Advertisement

HGA’s in-house video and design teams have been creating bespoke animation and motion graphics content for many years but, to meet growing demand from clients and offer the most cutting-edge animation services, Keiron takes on this new dedicated role.

MD Dan Laurence commented: “I’m thrilled to welcome these talented people to our ever-growing team. Keiron will take our video and creative content to the next level, and Alex is taking the reins on some of our most important events.

“As our business continues to grow, we have been investing heavily not only in our team but in our infrastructure and technical capabilities. I am so excited to see how their skills, enthusiasm and creativity will continue to help drive our services forward for our clients.” Alex added: “I’m so excited by the potential this new role brings – and I’m already getting hands on with some fantastic clients and brilliant projects that I can’t wait to deliver throughout 2020.”



