HBAA to get behind EventWell and Buses4Homeless as its chosen charities for 2021

HBAA will be supporting EventWell and Buses4Homeless as its charitable social enterprises for 2021, as part of the association’s strategy, aligned to resilience and ethics, as two of its four pillars.

EventWell is dedicated to cultivating better mental health and wellbeing, supporting and serving professional and business members and the industry community with the knowledge and tools they need to stay well.

Helen Moon, CEO and founder of EventWell, commented: “The partnership with the HBAA aligns with our three core values: empathy, culture and selfcare. Our mission is to work collectively with the industry to encourage better understanding and empathy; to work with our business members and friends to inspire positive leadership; and to work with our professional members and friends to change attitudes to selfcare.

“The team at EventWell is delighted to be working in partnership with such a recognised and respected association and its members for the greater good of the industry as a whole and for individual support provided by the industry’s only social enterprise, specialising in mental health.”

This will be the third year that HBAA has supported Buses4Homeless, which refurbishes decommissioned buses into spaces for eating, sleeping, wellbeing and learning to re-integrate homeless people back into the community.

Dan Atkins, founder of Buses4Homeless, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that HBAA is supporting Buses4Homeless again in 2021. It’s been an incredibly challenging year for everyone in our industry, as well as for our B4H project.

“We’re happy to say that we’ve gone from strength to strength since we were able to set up our buses in North Acton in London and our inaugural programme of eight guests couldn’t have gone better. The majority of them are now in full time employment and in their own homes, which is a fantastic result in the midst of the pandemic.

“We definitely wouldn’t have been able to change their lives if it wasn’t for the help of the amazing people who are part of HBAA.”

HBAA members have not only raised thousands of pounds for Buses4Homeless in 2019 and 2020 but given their time to help refit buses and to source valuable equipment for the buses.

Louisa Watson, director of marketing for Wyboston Lakes and who is responsible for charity and sustainability projects at HBAA, explained: “I am so delighted to be part of the Sustainability Action group for 2021 and working with two great, most worthwhile charities, Buses4homeless and EventWell.

“We have some clear goals for both the charity partners and our sustainability projects and this year they are more important than ever. HBAA members are always so supportive and I know that this year will be no exception.”

Leigh Cowlishaw, consultant executive director, added: “There is no denying that our mental health will be impacted from this pandemic and the relentless challenges it has brought. Personally, and professionally, we are affected. With today being Blue Monday, which is often considered to be the most depressing day of the year, we felt it was the right day to launch, and further demonstrate our commitment to the cause through working with such key partners.

Whilst HBAA has had this important subject as a key board initiative for over two years, now is the time to broaden our support, increase our access to further expertise and shout even loader about mental health and where this could lead us to.

“With our chosen charities for 2021, we are all committed to do exactly that and raise further funds, get involved, make a difference and provide toolkits to help and guide. With the major reform of the Mental Health Act announced last week, it really is the time for us to focus and align.

HBAA is continuing to provide members with Mental Health First Aid training courses and will be extending other training to support wellbeing in the coming weeks. All details can be found here; with member discounts applicable.