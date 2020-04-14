HBAA strengthens its resources with new senior appointments

HBAA has strengthened its resources by making senior appointments to enable it to provide the services and support that its members need in the current environment and to ensure the association remains #HBAAFutureFit .

Comms agency All Bright led by Debra Nightingale has been appointed to develop and manage marketing communications and social media through Covid-19 and Recovery.

Leigh Cowlishaw, Managing Partner, Blackbox Partnerships and Winning Edges, and past HBAA chair has moved to a Non Executive Board Director role, Sian Sayward, Head of Commercial Partnerships & Projects, Inntel and Des McLaughlin, Managing Director, Meet Events have also joined as additional board members to further strengthen the leadership of the association.

These additional resources will enable the association to focus on engagement with agencies and venue members and to communicate effectively with them on key elements, including the elevation and future evolution of the association’s code of practice, supporting with key issues, providing governance and aiding the recovery of the industry.

Among the initiatives that the association is arranging and running for members are business webinars on topics including cashflow management and business rates as well on business recovery. Mental health webinars are also in place. It will also lead Chat forums for members to share concerns and ideas.

The association is also proactively campaigning and working in collaboration with other industry associations and government bodies for national support for all its diverse members, as a collective and united voice.

As a further support for members, the HBAA board has also extended membership fees by three months until the end of 2020.

Angie Mason, Chair, Absolute Corporate Events, HBAA Treasurer says; “The HBAA board reviewed our current capacity as an Association and quickly agreed we need to strengthen our resources to support our membership at such a critical time, and also to provide guidance for our members and the industry recovery. We want HBAA and its members to be #HBAAFutureFit. The knowledge, experience and skills that Leigh and Debra and her team bring will enable us to achieve this quickly and highly effectively. We have already started to see the positive impact of these appointments, with our increased exposure, feedback from across the industry and in new applications for agency membership.”