HBAA relaunches ‘Meet Safe, Meet Smart’ campaign to coincide with the recovery roadmap and the further reopening of hotels and venues

HBAA has relaunched its ‘Meet Safe, Meet Smart’ (#MSMS) campaign with a supporting member action group to install consumer confidence to kick-start the meetings and events sector.

It will again encourage planners to have the confidence to book and organise meetings and encourage delegates to attend meetings in a safe environment.

To build confidence, the ‘Meet Safe, Meet Smart’ campaign will showcase the safety features of meetings with hotels and venues having updated their protocols to be Covid secure. It will also highlight the flexibility of contractual terms and conditions at all venues involved.

The campaign aims to provide facts, drive confidence and highlight that booking these venues offers delegates tangible assurances.

Juliet Price, Consultant Executive Director HBAA, said: “It is clear that there is still a lack of confidence among event planners wanting to commit to future live meetings and events. This campaign is to provide assurances and outline how HBAA venue members provide safe and smart establishments to deliver experiences and ensure we continue on the road to recovery.

“‘Meet Safe, Meet Smart’ aims to deliver on both fronts and drive confidence while demonstrating why people want to meet – and should meet – shoulder to shoulder – in line with the prescribed measures.

“There are many reasons why meeting in person is absolutely essential, from productivity to creativity, to positive mental health. However, we completely appreciate and acknowledge that that we must follow the government guidelines which are subject to change.

“Our industry must continue to unite to build customer confidence in resuming booking and attending live business meetings and events.”

Michael Begley, CEO of venuedirectory.com commented; “17th May 2021 is a landmark day for the UK as a country as hospitality gets back into full swing. Meetings and Events are a vital part of our economy and meeting up with colleagues at business events can be a huge boost for mental wellbeing. The HBAA Meet Safe Meet Smart initiative is one that we can all get behind; safe venues to meet at with flexible terms and conditions – let’s get meetings started.”

#HBAAMSMS #HBAAfuturefit #wecreateexperiences