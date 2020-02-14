HBAA leads the way as first association to endorse EventWell manifesto

HBAA is the first association to endorse the manifesto launched by EventWell, a charitable social enterprise focusing on mental health and wellbeing in the events industry. This initiative by the HBAA board is part of the association’s ongoing focus and strategy on mental health, led by association past chair and board member, Leigh Cowlishaw. The HBAA is inviting members and non-members to sign the five-step EventWell manifesto, which calls for an events industry where the mental health of its professionals is supported and protected. Leigh Cowlishaw

Helen Moon, managing director of EventWell said: “We are delighted that the HBAA is leading the association charge by being the very first to sign up to the EventWell manifesto. This shows a real commitment, in line with and complimented by its event programming and mental health first aid training, to making a positive impact and change to the mental health and wellbeing of not only its members but of the event industry.”

One of the five steps encourages organisations to use mental health first aid training, on which the HBAA executive committee and board were all trained last year when the HBAA ran several courses.

This year, the HBAA will again be running mental health first aider training for both members and non-members, with the first one taking place from 16-17 March at the Park Regis Birmingham. The course, accredited by Mental Health First Aid England, will give participants a recognised qualification to be a mental health first aider.

The HBAA Mental Health event programme also includes a workshop titled Half Full, which will focus on root causes, emotional triggers and continuous culture in relation to mental health. This event will take place on 12 May in London. Venue TBC.