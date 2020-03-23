HBAA launches Mental Health webinars in response to COVID-19

As the first practical initiative to support HBAA members within the travel, event and hospitality industry at this time, on Wednesday 25 March the trade association will host the first of a series of webinars to help event and hospitality professionals protect their mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

The initiative is part of the HBAA’s Mental Health campaign to raise awareness and empower organisations to tackle the growing problem across the sector and to support HBAA members during these tough times.

The first 40-minute webinar, which will be launched next week, will feature a range of topics, including how to manage the current pressures of working in the industry, how to cope during self-isolation and tips on working from home, followed by a Q&A.

The session will be led by mental health first aid trainer Gavin Percy, who is Managing Director of Balancing Edges Consultancy, which provides specialist mental health training courses for the industry.

This first live webinar, which will be available for a maximum of 25 HBAA members, will take place twice on Wednesday 25 March, first at 1pm and again at 8.30pm.

To support the wider industry, future webinars in the coming weeks will be made available to non-members too. This will include collaboration with other mental health and wellbeing experts to broaden the subject as well as the reach of delivery.

Leigh Cowlishaw, HBAA past Chair and Board member who is leading the initiative, said: “It is now more important than ever to act quickly and support our members and the wider industry. We are all challenged right now, both personally and professionally, and we need to ensure that we have support and tool kits to look after ourselves and those around us. This situation is beyond us washing our hands.”

To register for the first HBAA Mental Health webinars, click the links below:

Link for the 1pm session Wed 25th March – https://meetinglab.zoho.com/meeting/register?sessionId=1079465435

Link for the 8:30pm session Wed 25th March – https://meetinglab.zoho.com/meeting/register?sessionId=1031587170