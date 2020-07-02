HBAA launches Diversity and Inclusion Board

The HBAA’s Next Gen Board has been renamed and re-purposed as the Diversity & Inclusion Board (D&I).

The move is a natural evolution of the #HBAAfuturefit vision, which aims to ensure the association is robust, relevant and fit for purpose in the future, as well as providing an inclusive platform for the under-represented in the business events, accommodation and meetings sector.

While HBAA is an inclusive and diverse association that opposes discrimination, inequality and injustice of any kind, the D&I Board, supported by the HBAA Board, will take the lead in exercising this agenda. This will include refreshing the Association’s Terms of Ethics to promote equal opportunities and inclusivity and ensuring all members’ mental health and well-being is at the heart of the association.

Recent global protests against racism and discrimination and the rise of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which the HBAA unequivocally supports, have aided the association’s continued focus on fighting prejudice.

The Next Gen Board was originally set up in 2019 by HBAA Board to champion important industry issues and to ensure members, and the wider industry, remain relevant, diverse and inclusive.

Angie Mason, HBAA Board Director and Treasurer comments: “When we reviewed the make-up of the Next Gen Board, it was evident that despite the team being appointed based upon their passion and enthusiasm, they cover diversity and inclusion and represent our future.”

The D&I Board is led by Ryan Doyle of Park Regis Birmingham, Anthony Kwokori of the Barbican and Olivia Woolley of Hotel and Travel Solutions.

A joint statement from the D&I Board said: ‘’We are proud to be the Diversity and Inclusion Board, which will be at the forefront of effecting necessary change and instrumental in taking this diverse industry from strength to strength.’’

Olivia Woolley added: “It is great to be launching this during Pride Month. We are so fortunate to work in a diverse industry. Ryan, Anthony and myself naturally fit into this. Our focus will be to rework the terms of ethics and shape what this means for our members, HBAA events and our supply chains.’’

#HBAAfuturefit