HBAA has become beam

beam is now the new name of the trade association for the business events, accommodation and meetings sector formerly known as the HBAA.

More than 90 members and partners attended the online meeting to mark and celebrate the transition and to hear news from beam board members of several major developments and initiatives.

Julie Shorrock, beam Membership Director announced that beam would now welcome creative agencies, convention bureaux, tourist boards, destination management companies, production companies and representation companies as members, in addition to the agencies and venues who were able to be members of HBAA. She also added that since the new identity was announced in October, it had generated a positive reaction and that seven new agencies and venues members has joined since then.

Sian Sayward, beam Governance Director said that all members will be equal and that the board structure, previous agency-lead would, for a transitional period, become 60 per cent agency members and 40 per cent from venues and the new member categories. She added that, as a reflection of the association’s priority challenges, new volunteer board director roles had been created including a Talent & Development Director and a Sustainability Director. The association is already looking to add an Industry Relations Director and applications would be welcomed from across the membership for all roles.

Julie Shorrock also announced, that, to give members opportunities to be actively involved in driving forward beam initiatives and to collaborate more with other members as they did on HBAA committees, new beam Action Groups (BAGs) will be created and members encouraged to join them.

The directors confirmed that the association will continue to spearhead representation to government and policymakers and elevate the sector’s voice and identity through thought leadership and positive engaging content. Its four pillars: Resilience, Innovation, Ethics, and Quality would continue to underpin its activities and content. The Code of Practice which will continue to be the cornerstone of its ethos, will be reviewed by a beam Action Group during the coming year.

Beckie Towle, beam Marketing Director revealed that a members’ meeting at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on 3 March would be the first of many in-person and virtual meetings, events and communications in 2022 that will provide opportunities for education, inspiration and business support as well as giving members the opportunity to network. The Annual Forum, Annual Dinner, Members Meetings, Industry Leaders Lunches, Agency and Venue Engagement meetings and a reignited series of training events will provide a full programme. A new website, a new monthly members’ bulletin – the beam Spotlight; Shining a Light – member features – and Lighting the Way – new members support services – will keep members informed.

“beam champions ethical practice within the membership and our code of ethics and code of practice reflect our values around a wide range of topics including sustainability, mental health, the living wage, diversity, and disability. This is a USP of the association.” Beckie Towle stated.

Jan Denning of The Hospitality Partnership and Destination Wolverhampton & The Black Country summed up the views of many on social media saying: “What a wonderful meeting. Congratulations to all at beam. Exciting times ahead.”

The association revealed new urls for its social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beam-org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beam.uk/

Twitter https://twitter.com/WearebeamUK

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/wearebeamUK