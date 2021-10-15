Havana Club set to empower the next generation of ‘party makers’

Havana Club is launching a new financial grant and mentoring programme to support emerging party makers and empower the next generation of event coordinators, festival organisers and late-night venue owners shaping the global party scene.

Because every party is different, from Havana to London or Moscow or Shanghai, the iconic Cuban rum brand will, through this programme, celebrate those who create a genuine culture of getting together and making memories that will last a lifetime. The successful Havana Club Party Makers will benefit from an exclusive mentoring experience with one of the Party Makers judges, financial support and a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the brand’s homeland, Cuba.

“Overnight, the pandemic put an end to live events and parties, with it taking an essential revenue source for those working across the event, festival and nightlife industries which have long been the driving force behind Havana Club. As the world begins to reopen, we’re committed to supporting up-and-coming entrepreneurs and venues to bring people together once again,” explains Anne Martin, Global Marketing Director at Havana Club International.

Havana Club Party Makers judging panel

A culturally diverse panel, made up of experts in their respective fields from all corners of the globe, will select 27 finalists from the entries. The panel – headed up by four international judges including Imran Ciesay, founder of iconic lifestyle brand Places+Faces, Grace Ladoja, cultural curator and founder of Metallic London, Jo Vidler, founder of festival Wilderness & Art Director at El Row events and Lionel Obam, co-founder of La Sunday Abidjan – will organise workshops and act as mentors for nine lucky regional winners, providing them with expert advice on how to promote their parties and navigate the industry post-Covid. Candidates who impress the judges with the best presentation and business plan following the workshop will receive funding and secure their place for the trip to Cuba.

Want to be one of the 9 lucky regional winners? Here’s how to apply:

Applications can be posted online from October 14th to November 30th where candidates will be asked to outline their vision and their challenges, explaining how the prize money will take their business to another level and bring their vision to life. Finalists will be shortlisted from three regions including EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Asia Pacific and the Americas (Canada, South and Central America).

The nine regional winners will each receive a €5,000 grant to invest in their business and be flown to Havana for the grand final where one overall global winner will be awarded an additional €15,000 to enhance their profile on the international stage.

Martin adds: “As a brand we have a long history of supporting nightlife entrepreneurs, and it is a great honour to take this tradition to another level. We look forward to hearing the inspirational thoughts from candidates across the globe in the coming months and welcoming the finalists to our home in Havana, Cuba.”

For more information on how to submit your nomination visit: www.havana-club.com/en/professional/