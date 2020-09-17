Hamburg welcomes major global business events in renewable energy and medical sectors

“Fifteen minutes in someone else’s company is worth more than any amount of time spent on a phone or video call with them. The interactions between participants at live events are far more memorable, and allow attendees to truly take the time to get to know each other and create stronger networks with longer lasting bonds,” said Justine Matthys – Assistant Vice President, Production from ACI, organisers of the European E-Fuels Conference in Hamburg.

The European E-Fuels Conference is one of three major business events scheduled over the next few months in Hamburg. The event organisers and venues have shared with Hamburg Convention Bureau why they chose to hold a live or hybrid event over an entirely virtual offering:

Renewable energy stakeholders to attend site visit

Justine continues: “Although there have been great improvements in virtual events, we believe that nothing gets close to attending an event in person. Striking up conversations in the queue for registration, at the coffee station during a refreshment break or sitting next to somebody at lunch for an hour are opportunities only available at a live event.”

ACI’s European E-Fuels Conference takes place in Hamburg on the 4 & 5 November and will bring together key industry stakeholders from the renewables, fuels, energy and oil & gas industry including car manufacturers, e-fuel producers, technology providers, consultants and policy advisors. Delegates can also join an exclusive pre-show site visit to the Audi e-gas plant in nearby Werlte (pictured).

Live operations at aortic symposium

The Aortic Live Symposium takes place 26 & 27 October in Erika House, the historical halls of Hamburg’s University Medical Centre, and brings together international experts to discuss techniques for treatment of the aorta and aortic valve. Live operations from four internationally renowned hospitals will be shown (pictured), demonstrating cutting edge technology and operative technique. At the previous edition of the event, 20 high-level operations took place.

This year the Aortic Live Symposium is hybrid with the event’s content – operations, lectures and panel discussions – streamed alongside a virtual exhibition.

Pictured: Aortic Live 2018

Tonie Jäger, CEO of CongO, organisers of Aortic Live Symposium, explains: “The course directors and CongO have decided to organise Aortic Live Symposium as a hybrid event to enable us to adhere to new hygiene rules, but also retain the lively and spontaneous exchange between leaders in vascular surgery and cardiac surgery that takes place at the live event. Our new format allows the faculty to attend onsite with the event streamed live for participants – this includes live case transmission from four internationally renowned hospitals.”

2020 – a pivotal year for wind energy

WindEnergy Hamburg is the global trade fair for the onshore and offshore wind industry which takes place every two years in the city (pictured). Known as the world’s largest exhibition for the wind industry, the 2018 edition attracted 35,000 visitors from more than 100 countries. Hamburg Messe and its co-organiser WindEurope have adapted the concept for this year’s event, which takes place 1 – 4 December (postponed from September) at Hamburg Messe. A roundtable meeting will be held with selected health authorities and health & safety executives and some elements of the conference and trade fair will be delivered digitally.

“The big ambitions of the EU Green Deal and the economic recovery plans Europe is putting in place, make 2020 a pivotal year for the energy transition. Further expansion of wind energy is central to the Green Deal and will deliver jobs and investments needed for recovery. Meeting in Hamburg, a key hub for our industry, will show that the wind industry is ready to deliver”, comments Giles Dickson, CEO of WindEurope.

Hamburg Messe hosts one of first trade fairs in Germany

Hamburg Messe is well prepared to welcome WindEnergy Hamburg delegates having recently hosted another major trade fair onsite. Retail trade show Nordstil took place 5 – 7 September and attracted 300 exhibitors from Germany and Europe and around 5,000 visitors. Karsten Broockmann, corporate press office at Hamburg Messe, explains: “This was one of the first trade fairs in Germany since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and consequently a key ordering opportunity for the consumer goods sector. Health and safety measurements onsite ensured compliance with all applicable Covid-19 requirements.

“We believe that holding live events will always be important and our exhibitors have been telling us that nothing can replace direct, person-to-person interaction. To build long-lasting business relationships and mutual trust, it is essential to be able to look each other in the eyes.”

Hamburg is now open for events – current state regulations allow indoor events (with fixed seating) for up to 650 people and outdoor events (with fixed seating) for up to 1,000 people. https://www.hamburg-convention.com/en/corona/