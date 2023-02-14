Haia sponsors Tech Talks Theater at Event Tech Live Las Vegas

Launched in 2020, North Wales software company Haia, will sponsor the Tech Talks Theater at Event Tech Live (ETL) Vegas in April.

With its mix of unique, easy to understand features, Haia’s hybrid platform has had a big impact on the market since it was introduced last year and Event Tech Live organisers are delighted to have the company in its front line for the inaugural Las Vegas show.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the ETL portfolio and Event Industry News, comments: “It’s fantastic to see a company capable of developing not just novelty but truly game-changing ingenuity through the trials of 2020/21.

“I’m very pleased to announce Haia as partner to the Tech Talks Theater in Vegas.”

Haia co-founder/CEO, Tom Burke, says: “What better way to say hello, or rather Haia, to the world than sponsoring the Tech Talks Theater at one of the best event technology conferences on the planet – ETL Vegas baby! We’re super excited to show everyone who visits how easy and user-friendly Haia is, taking care of all hybrid event needs simply and beautifully.

We’re going to be inviting people to our super stand, right next to the Haia stage and the bar, to see demos and check out how Haia can make audiences truly engaged, on their terms.”

Event Tech Live is in-person at the Expo WMCLV Las Vegas on April 26th and 27th. See the website for what to expect, for the full agenda and to register https://eventtechlive.com