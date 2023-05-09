Gyder to increase revenues and improve attendee engagement through launch of bespoke branded apps

Top of Article

Gyder has launched an event mapping app to improve wayfinding and scheduling for visitors at large events, whilst providing additional revenue streams for event organisers.

“Gyder’s new, fully branded apps for event visitors not only improve the visitor experience but also increase revenue by up to 30% for event organisers through advertising and sponsorship.” says Gyder CEO and Co-Founder Ben Pearce

Gyder builds bespoke maps for events within a fully branded smartphone app, which is available for free to event attendees and audiences. The app, which runs on both iOS and Android, improves the visitor experience through a fully configurable, universal platform with functionality such as:

Live mapping and wayfinding tools

Comprehensive exhibitor directory

Exhibitor offers

Sponsorship and advertising across the whole platform

Programme and itinerary creation

This year over 500,000 people will download Gyder apps at events including The Game Fair, The Great Yorkshire Show, The Northern Shooting Show, and many others.

“We want to give all organisers the ability to digitise their events quickly without the traditional problems of building an event app from scratch or the unsustainable and costly need to print programmes,” continues Ben Pearce. “Apps are often seen as an expensive nice to have, our mission is to change that perception. Instead, apps should be an integral part of any event, engaging the attendees and audience not just for the time they are onsite but for days before and after, perhaps even 365 days a year.”

Gyder’s platform and apps include a wide range of integrated sponsorship, advertising and offer options, allowing both the Gyder and organiser teams to identify and create revenue generating partnerships. These effectively move the app from an event cost to a source of income.

“Printed programmes can be environmentally unfriendly, have a high cost, and are often outdated and inaccurate due to print lead times. As a result, printed programme sales have declined, reducing revenue from sales, advertising and sponsorship. Event organisers, using Gyder, can reverse the trend to increase income while also helping the environment,” adds Ben Pearce.

Organisers can also benefit from significant amounts of anonymised live and post event data, helping them better understand audience and attendee behaviour, allowing them to improve future events.

Ben Pearce concludes: “The app has been created following in-depth research amongst attendees and organisers to ensure it is not just fit for purpose but also meets the needs of all event stakeholders. This includes extensive functionality without compromising individual privacy concerns, whilst generating new revenues and reducing an event’s environmental impact. Ultimately, our app is a tool to improve the event experience and create value for all.”

Gyder was set up in 2019 by Ben Pearce and Stuart Jacklin. The Gyder app is available in both the iOS and Android stores. Further information is available via https://gyder.app/