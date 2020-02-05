Guest blog: How to promote your event on Facebook

By Asya Chirkova, Tendee
Step 1. Preparing a Facebook event
Fill in all the information, making clear the descriptions and add ticket links. Mind other important fields – venue, date, time, event category and keywords.
|Cover
|Cover size: 1920×1080 pixels.
|Event name
|Shorts and clear, recommended size – 45 symbols.
|Description
|Simple and laconic, about 500 -1500 symbols.
|Tickets
|Ticket link. Do not forget to shorten links.
|Hosts
|Add all co-hosts so that Facebook recommends your event to more users.
|Keywords
|Topic, genre and other tags that help Facebook recommend your event. For example, «concert», «music», «sport» etc. Put them into description.
|Posts moderation
|enable this option to avoid spam messages. Moreover, you will be able to control the content other members of the event try to post.
|Events Tab
|Place “Events” tab at the top of your page so that users can easily notice it. To manage tabs or change Page Template go to: Your Page > Settings > Edit Page > (Scroll down to Tabs list)
Step 2. Content posting
Keep people interested in the event to motivate them to buy tickets. Publish posts 1-2 times a week at the beginning of the promotion and try to make posts daily or every other day 1-2 weeks before the event.
5 obligatory post types:
- Reminders that show days before the event starts and price changes. This motivates people to buy tickets.
- Performers. It’s good practice to explain what each of the performers is famous and unique for, and why people should attend the event: their work, interviews, previous performance videos.
- Ticket categories (group packages, VIP, sales, promo codes, pre-sales etc.) and ticket prices and price changes. Let people know about the number of tickets left.
- Event agenda. For example: set-lists for a concert, lists of activities for a business meeting, or lists of stages for a musical festival.
- Venue. Location, special considerations, driving directions, tips for selecting tickets, parking, etc.
Step 3. Attracting responders
Distribute information about your event at your page, launch ads.
|Co-Hosts
|The more co-hosts an event has, the more Facebook will recommend it to its users.
|Friends
|Invite friends to your event
|Posting
|Beside your own page try to post information at co-host pages, in groups with similar topics and events relevant to yours.
|Calendar
|Add the events calendar at your page. The post will include only 3 closest events.
|QR-codes
|If you promote events off-line (posters, billboards) use QR-codes. Due to these codes, users can subscribe to your event updates.
|Contests
|A contest for subscribers can raise audience engagement. But mind strict Facebook rules.
How to launch a Facebook ad on your own:
- Choose ad type
- Choose audience
- Choose interests for event response ad
- Choose ad placements
- Calculate the budget
- Make creatives
Step 4. Reading the Facebook metrics
The metrics show which parts of promotion are working effectively and which parts need correction.
5 tips on how to work with metrics:
- Make decisions using metrics.
- Monitor metrics over time instead of just relying on the final count.
- Monitor metrics on a regular basis, at least once a week.
- Start with the general metrics.
- Analyse what’s working and what’s not in content and advertising. Then improve.
What main metrics should be checked:
- The number of new responders.
- The number of LP views.
- The number of sold tickets, registrations, clicks.
- Cost per action (purchases, clicks, event response, registration etc.)
- The number of times your ads were shown (it helps to understand if your ad campaign has impressions or not).
- Spend budget: it’s important to control ad costs.